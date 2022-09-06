Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea | Confirmed Lineups | Champions League
Chelsea come into the game off the back of their 2-1 against London rivals West Ham. The team currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, however, Tuesday night's game sees them kick start their Champions League campaign.
Substitute Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz came up with the goals to save the team from a third loss in only six games.
It has not been the ideal start to the season for Thomas Tuchel, but this game will see new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang feature - an exciting prospect for supporters, with a striker finally being brought in.
The Blues won the competition in 2021 but were knocked out at the quarter-finals in April at Real Madrid. This time around the west London club are in a group with AC Milan, RB Salzburg and tonight's opposition Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.
Now that the European games have started, the schedule does not get any easier for the players. In the next couple of months before the start of the World Cup, Chelsea will mostly have to play three games a week.
Here are the confirmed lineups for the clash at Stadion Maksimir:
Chelsea Team
Kepa Arrizabalaga,
Cesar Azpilicueta, Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly,
Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell,
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling
Dinamo Zagreb Team
Dominik Livakovic,
Sadegh Moharrami, Bosko Sutalo, Dino Peric,
Josip Misic,
Stefan Ristovski, Arijan Ademi, Luka Ivanusec, Robert Ljubicic
Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic
