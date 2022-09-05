Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | UEFA Champions League

Chelsea head to Croatia on Tuesday to face Croatian league leaders Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Champions League game.

This is the first time the two teams will face each other in the UCL and it is set to be a great atmosphere in the old school Stadion Maksimir.

Fortunately for the Blues, they have a player who is very familiar with Zagreb, Mateo Kovacic.

IMAGO / Pixsell

The Croatian played for them during his youth career before being sold to Italian side Inter Milan in a big money move.

Kovacic is set to be fit enough to play against his former side, so hopefully, he gets a nice reception from the Zagreb fans.

With all that in mind, here is where you can watch the Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea game in the UK and USA.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 17:45pm BST, 6th September.

United States of America

Eastern time 13:45pm ET, 6th September.

Pacific time: 10:45am PT, 6th September.

Central time: 12:45pm CT, 6th September.

Where to Watch / Live Stream

In the UK, the game will be available on BT Sport 4, BT Sport App and Sky Go.

If you are watching in the USA, you will be able to watch the game on Univision NOW, TUDN.com, VIX+ and Paramount+.

Read More Chelsea Stories