Skip to main content
Emma Hayes Believes Chelsea Will Bounce Back Against Manchester City

IMAGO / PA Images

Emma Hayes Believes Chelsea Will Bounce Back Against Manchester City

Chelsea Women are set to respond following their Women's Super League defeat against Liverpool.

A sold out Kingsmeadow sets the stage for either Chelsea or Manchester City to rectify their lacklustre starts from last weekend, and earn their first three points of the new season. 

Talking in the pre-match press conference, head coach Emma Hayes has explained why she always expects to see a positive response from her squad. 

"I always think there are so many leaders in the dressing room; they're so accountable, so mature," she said via Chelsea FC. "I think that's one thing I have seen as an improvement in the team is their response to things collectively... I think everybody's given the best they can this week" 

Emma Hayes v Liverpool Women

Man City opened their 2022/23 Women's Super League campaign with a thrilling 4-3 defeat away at Aston Villa last Sunday, but Hayes knows it's still going to take a lot from her team to beat out one of their biggest foes. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"[Manchester] City have quality throughout and they were improving their performances with every game they played against us last year. That will give them confidence.

"What we’ve been talking about internally is that how we control the game has to improve. There’s a demand from me and preparation around how to do that. I want to see our team implement what we work so hard on in training."

Bethany England and Alex Greenwood

Chelsea last triumphed over City in the FA Cup final back in May, and will be hoping to draw from that victory in a vital match tomorrow afternoon. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Guro Reiten v Manchester City
Match Coverage

Women's Super League: Where to Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City

By Melissa Edwards
Bethany England and Alex Greenwood
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Chelsea Women Take On Manchester City

By Melissa Edwards
Kalidou Koulibaly
News

Kalidou Koulibaly Speaks On The Appointment Of Graham Potter

By Connor Dossi-White
Richarlison Everton
Transfer News

Report: Richarlison Confirms Chelsea Made An Offer Before He Joined Tottenham Hotspur

By Dylan McBennett
Trevoh Chalobah
Transfer News

Report: Roma Want To Sign Trevoh Chalobah From Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Ismael Bennacer
Transfer News

Report: Graham Potter Wants Chelsea To Sign Ismael Bennacer From AC Milan

By Dylan McBennett
Milan Skriniar
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Destined To Come Back In For Milan Skriniar

By Dylan McBennett
Nicolo Barella
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Inter Milan Midfielder Nicolo Barella

By Dylan McBennett