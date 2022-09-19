Emma Hayes Gives Honest Reaction After Chelsea's Opening Day Defeat

Chelsea Women failed to kick off their Super League title defence with a win against newly promoted Liverpool, as they left Prenton Park with zero points and not a lot of positives.

The Blues seemed to lack any real intensity for the majority of the match and head coach Emma Hayes has opened up about how it went wrong.

'We're disappointed. Disappointed in the result, disappointed in the way we conceded goals today from two penalty situations," she said.

"We've got to be killers and kill the game off and I think when we had all of the momentum [in the first half] we didn't do that. That's something for us to learn."

Liverpool took the lead through Katie Stengel from the spot. IMAGO / News Images

Chelsea hadn't lost an opening day WSL fixture since 2014, but with a team full of champions, Hayes is confident that they will bounce back in no time at all.

"We've got to be mindful that we have great players, and we have to focus on what we do in training this week to make sure that we get the details right going into the next game against Man City.

"I know our fans are amazing and we're going to need their support next week. We're disappointed today but I know how much this team, over the years, has the ability to recover quickly and I'm sure we'll do that."

Lauren James in action. IMAGO / News Images

The Blues face Manchester City at home on 24 September as both sides aim to rectify their poor starts to the new campaign.

Read More Chelsea Stories