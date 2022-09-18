Skip to main content
Emma Hayes Speaks On The Struggles of Having A World Class Squad

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea Women begin their Super League title defence this evening for a third consecutive year.

Emma Hayes' Chelsea will battle for a fourth Women's Super League title in a row this season, as they get their 2022/23 campaign underway, against the returning Liverpool later on today at Prenton Park. 

In the pre-match press conference, the head coach has talked about the difficulties of having to choose who starts, and who gets the bench.

"We have an incredible team, it's incredibly challenging to pick eleven," she said.

"I can only pick eleven and the realities of those that I have to face every week means that they are difficult decisions, but I'm used to making them. 

The Chelsea team lifting their WSL trophy. 

"I'm just happy to have the quality that we've got on board because they are a tremendous group that are working hard to push each other day in and day out. 

"It's teams that win things, not individuals."

On the back of the most successful international tournament to date for the women's game last summer, Hayes outlines the biggest adjustment her players have to make as they return to club football. 

"It’s not like a European Championship where you’ve got maybe six games," she explained. 

Chelsea's Millie Bright with her UEFA Euros medal. 

"Those players have got to play 44 games minimum [across all competitions]. This is a long year, you need the squad depth to be able to do that, you can’t have the same team week in, week out.

"So we need it. Everybody strengthened and I think that for us we got what was needed. Everybody always wants something more but I’m really happy with our group."

