England Vs Hungary: How To Watch| UEFA Nations League| Watch Chelsea Stars In Action
England take on Hungary at Molineux Stadium In the UEFA Nations League this Tuesday and here are the details of when and where you can watch the match.
Chelsea star's such as Mason Mount, Reece James and Conor Gallagher are all included in Gareth Southgates current squad and could be on display tonight.
With the likes of Raheem Sterling, Declan Rice, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori, this England team is full of past, current and potential future Chelsea players.
Southgates England side currently see themselves in a bit of a situation by sitting bottom of group three with two draws and one loss. Hungary come into this game second in the group after a 1-1 draw to Germany and their 1-0 victory over England a few weeks back as they look to cause an upset to the group filled with football giants
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Kick-off time: 7:45pm
United States of America / Canada
Eastern time kick-off: 2:45pm ET
Pacific time kick-off: 11:45am PT
Central time kick-off: 1:45pm CT
Hungary
Kick-off time: 8:45pm CEST
Where To Watch
United Kingdom
UK viewers will be able to tune into Channel 4
US viewers can tune into Fubo TV
Canadian viewers can tune into DAZN
Hungarian Viewers can watch the game on MTVA, TV2 and Area 4
