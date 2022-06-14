Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.COMSubscribe
Search

England Vs Hungary: How To Watch| UEFA Nations League| Watch Chelsea Stars In Action

England take on Hungary at Molineux Stadium In the UEFA Nations League this Tuesday and here are the details of when and where you can watch the match.

Chelsea star's such as Mason Mount, Reece James and Conor Gallagher are all included in Gareth Southgates current squad and could be on display tonight.

imago1012604262h

With the likes of Raheem Sterling, Declan Rice, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori, this England team is full of past, current and potential future Chelsea players. 

Southgates England side currently see themselves in a bit of a situation by sitting bottom of group three with two draws and one loss. Hungary come into this game second in the group after a 1-1 draw to Germany and their 1-0 victory over England a few weeks back as they look to cause an upset to the group filled with football giants

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off time:  7:45pm

United States of America / Canada

Eastern time kick-off: 2:45pm ET

Pacific time kick-off: 11:45am PT

Central time kick-off: 1:45pm CT

Hungary

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kick-off time:  8:45pm CEST

Where To Watch

United Kingdom

UK viewers will be able to tune into Channel 4 

US viewers can tune into Fubo TV 

Canadian viewers can tune into DAZN 

Hungarian Viewers can watch the game on MTVA, TV2 and Area 4 

Read More Chelsea News

Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Set to Hold Talks Over his Premier League Future

News: Danny Drinkwater Finally Released After Five Years At Chelsea

News: Chelsea Sign Five Time Champions League Winner Kadeisha Buchanan

Report: Brazilian Forward Richarlison Picks Chelsea In His Wish-List As He Looks To Depart From Everton

Report: Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe, Matthijs De Ligt Join Chelsea's Defensive Shortlist

Report: Chelsea Willing To Listen To Offers for Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner

De Ligt Juventus
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt

By Owen Cummings17 minutes ago
Ethan Ampadu
Match Coverage

Netherlands vs Wales: How To Watch | UEFA Nations League | Watch Chelsea Stars In Action

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
Timo Werner/ Kai Havertz
Match Coverage

Germany Vs Italy: How To Watch| UEFA Nations League| Catch Up On Chelsea Stars

By Melissa Edwards3 hours ago
billy gilmour
Match Coverage

Armenia Vs Scotland: How To Watch| UEFA Nations League| Catch Up On Chelsea Star

By Melissa Edwards4 hours ago
Alexander-Arnold and James
News

Chelsea's Reece James Hits Back At Trent Alexander-Arnold Critics

By Owen Cummings20 hours ago
Gleison Bremer
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year

By Melissa Edwards21 hours ago
Chelsea-FC-v-Zenit-St.-Petersburg-Group-H-UEFA-Champions-League-6-1
Features/Opinions

A Look At How Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Could Line Up Next Season

By Owen CummingsJun 13, 2022
Dembele cover
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea are Close to Signing France International Ousmane Dembele

By Finn GlowackiJun 13, 2022