England Vs Hungary: How To Watch| UEFA Nations League| Watch Chelsea Stars In Action

England take on Hungary at Molineux Stadium In the UEFA Nations League this Tuesday and here are the details of when and where you can watch the match.

Chelsea star's such as Mason Mount, Reece James and Conor Gallagher are all included in Gareth Southgates current squad and could be on display tonight.

With the likes of Raheem Sterling, Declan Rice, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori, this England team is full of past, current and potential future Chelsea players.

Southgates England side currently see themselves in a bit of a situation by sitting bottom of group three with two draws and one loss. Hungary come into this game second in the group after a 1-1 draw to Germany and their 1-0 victory over England a few weeks back as they look to cause an upset to the group filled with football giants

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off time: 7:45pm

United States of America / Canada

Eastern time kick-off: 2:45pm ET

Pacific time kick-off: 11:45am PT

Central time kick-off: 1:45pm CT

Hungary

Kick-off time: 8:45pm CEST

Where To Watch

United Kingdom

UK viewers will be able to tune into Channel 4

US viewers can tune into Fubo TV

Canadian viewers can tune into DAZN

Hungarian Viewers can watch the game on MTVA, TV2 and Area 4

Read More Chelsea News

Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Set to Hold Talks Over his Premier League Future

News: Danny Drinkwater Finally Released After Five Years At Chelsea

News: Chelsea Sign Five Time Champions League Winner Kadeisha Buchanan

Report: Brazilian Forward Richarlison Picks Chelsea In His Wish-List As He Looks To Depart From Everton

Report: Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe, Matthijs De Ligt Join Chelsea's Defensive Shortlist

Report: Chelsea Willing To Listen To Offers for Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner