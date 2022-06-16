Euros 2022 Warm-Up: England Vs Belgium Friendly Preview| Chelsea Stars In Squad

England are hosting Belgium in the first friendly of their UEFA European Championship warm-up campaign.

Millie Bright battling with club teammate Bethany England IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea's Millie Bright makes up part of the Lionesses backline whilst Fran Kirby and Bethany England both start from the bench. Jess Carter won't be involved as she continues to work towards full fitness.

England manager, Sarina Weigman, has also provided an update on Kirby who said 'she is doing well' and is 'ready to compete'.

Squad Sheet

1. Mary Earps, 2. Lucy Bronze, 3. Demi Stokes, 4. Keira Walsh, 5. Millie Bright, 6. Lotte Wubben-Moy, 7. Beth Mead, 8. Leah Williamson, 9. Ellen White, 10. Georgia Stanway, 11. Lauren Hemp

The Red Devils are yet to release their starting XI.

Tonight's Stage (Molineux Stadium) IMAGO / Focus Images

The game is set to kick off at 20:00 from Molineux Stadium and UK viewers will be able to catch it on ITV4 and ITV Hub.

The Lionesses are favourites to take the victory but Belgium will be up for a battle as both teams aim to take major steps towards the big Summer tournament.

Read More Chelsea News

News: Chelsea Look To Keep An Eye On Albanian Keeper Thomas Strakosha - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Close in On Ousmane Dembele Transfer - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Inter Milan open talks with Chelsea to re-sign Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More