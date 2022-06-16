Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.COMSubscribe
Search

Euros 2022 Warm-Up: England Vs Belgium Friendly Preview| Chelsea Stars In Squad

England are hosting Belgium in the first friendly of their UEFA European Championship warm-up campaign. 

Millie Bright and Bethany England

Millie Bright battling with club teammate Bethany England

Chelsea's Millie Bright makes up part of the Lionesses backline whilst Fran Kirby and Bethany England both start from the bench. Jess Carter won't be involved as she continues to work towards full fitness. 

England manager, Sarina Weigman, has also provided an update on Kirby who said 'she is doing well' and is 'ready to compete'. 

Squad Sheet

1. Mary Earps, 2. Lucy Bronze, 3. Demi Stokes, 4. Keira Walsh, 5. Millie Bright, 6. Lotte Wubben-Moy, 7. Beth Mead, 8. Leah Williamson, 9. Ellen White, 10. Georgia Stanway, 11. Lauren Hemp

The Red Devils are yet to release their starting XI. 

Tonight's Stage (Molineux Stadium)

Tonight's Stage (Molineux Stadium)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The game is set to kick off at 20:00 from Molineux Stadium and UK viewers will be able to catch it on ITV4 and ITV Hub. 

The Lionesses are favourites to take the victory but Belgium will be up for a battle as both teams aim to take major steps towards the big Summer tournament. 

Read More Chelsea News

News: Chelsea Look To Keep An Eye On Albanian Keeper Thomas Strakosha - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Close in On Ousmane Dembele Transfer - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Inter Milan open talks with Chelsea to re-sign Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Frank Lampard: Chelsea player and manager
News

Chelsea Face Former Manager And Club Legend Frank Lampard in First Game Of The Season Against Everton at Goodison Park

By Kieran Neller22 minutes ago
Marcos Alonso Mason Mount Reece James Manchester United
News

Chelsea To Continue Partnership With Telecommunications Company 'Three' After Previously Wanting To Remove Their Logo

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago
imago1006147721h
News

News: Who Are Chelsea Playing In Pre Season ?

By Connor Dossi-White1 hour ago
imago1007759026h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea agree deal for Eddie Beach, Highly-Rated Goalkeeper From Southampton

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago
imago1012263768h
Transfer News

Chelsea Target Thomas Strakosha "Honoured To Be Linked To Such A Club"

By Kieran Neller2 hours ago
Tuchel cover 2
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Sets Four-Man Transfer Shortlist

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Alexander-Arnold and James
News

Chelsea's Reece James Hits Back At Trent Alexander-Arnold Critics

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Sergino Dest
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Offered The Chance To Bring In Barcelona Full-Back Sergino Dest

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago