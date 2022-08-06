Skip to main content

Everton vs Chelsea | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

Here are the official team lineups for Chelsea's opening Premier League game against Everton.

Thomas Tuchel and his Chelsea side have travelled up to Merseyside for their first Premier League game of the new season.

Ex Blues player and manager Frank Lampard will be hoping to get one over on his former side today, especially after Everton narrowly avoided relegation.

Chelsea go into this game with a full squad available and no injuries to report on. However, Everton will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is expected to be out for a few weeks.

Everton Goodison Park

The Blues will be missing Marcos Alonso who has asked for special permission to miss this game with his move to Barcelona almost complete.

Even though Todd Boehly has made five transfers this window, he is expected to make more and the team that heads into today's match is expected to change a lot before the window closes.

With all that in mind, here are the official lineups for the Everton vs Chelsea game at Goodison Park.

Predicted Everton Team

Jordan Pickford,

Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey,

Nathan Patterson, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Alex Iwobi, Vitaliy Mykolenko, 

Anthony Gordon, Demairi Gray, 

Dwight McNeil.

Predicted Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,

Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly, 

Reece James, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell, 

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling.

Lineups will be updated once the team news is out.

For all the details on where to watch the game, click HERE

