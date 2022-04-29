Skip to main content

Everton vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Goodison Park.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to Merseyside to play against their former boss Frank Lampard, who took over the Toffees in a bid to keep their top-flight status. 

Everton are currently in the relegation zone, two points adrift of safety, however do have a game in hand over 17th-placed Burnley. 

imago1011451275h

Chelsea edged closer to a top four finish with a 1-1 draw to Manchester United on Thursday night at Old Trafford. Tuchel's side will be hoping for a change in fortune in front of goal after countless missed chances. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Everton versus Chelsea on Sunday 1 May:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 14:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 09:00 EST

Pacific time: 06:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will available to watch on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on the USA network. 

imago1011628839h
