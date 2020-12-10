Everton vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Everton in the Premier League on Saturday at Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard's side are currently in third in the league and are 17 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Everton versus Chelsea on Saturday 12 December:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

----------

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport and via the BT Sport App.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBCSN.

----------

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Full list of officials here.

----------

