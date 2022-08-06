Skip to main content

Everton Vs Chelsea Player Ratings

Chelsea took all three points on their away trip to Everton as both sides played their opening game of the season. The only goal of the match came from Jorginho after Abdoulaye Doucoure gave away a penalty late in the first half. 

Player Ratings 

GK Edouard Mendy - 8 

LWB Ben Chilwell - 6 

CB Kalidou Kouliably - 8 

CB Thiago Silva - 9 MOTM

CB Cesar Azpilicueta - 6 

RWB Reece James - 5

CM N'Golo Kante - 6 

CM Jorghino - 7

LW Raheem Sterling - 7

ST Kai Havertz - 4

RW Mason Mount - 6

Subs 

Christian Pulisic - 6

Ruben Loftus-Cheek -6 

Armando Broja - 6

Marc Cucurella - 6

Conor Gallagher - 6 

Koulibaly

Defense 

Chelsea started off their campaign with a clean sheet against an Everton team with no out-and-out forward. Mendy made some key saves and was there when called upon, Silva and Koulibaly were easily the best players on the pitch for Chelsea with numerous tackles won and some important blocks, Azpilicueta struggled with Demarai Gary's pace in the first half but the Skipper stepped up and had a better second half 

Ben Chilwell started the game over new signing Cucurella and won the penalty for the Blues, giving them the win. Reece James was used as a versatile player today after playing three different positions but his deliveries into the box from set pieces were rather disappointing considering the number of chances Chelsea was given, definitely not one of James's best game

Midfield 

Jorginho scored from the penalty spot once again, making this the third goal he scored on the opening day of the season. The Italian midfielder continued to keep the play flowing whilst heading like Chelsea's top scorer once again. 

Kante seemed a little quiet this match when going forward however his defensive game in the second half kept the Chelsea team running. 

Attack

New signing Raheem Sterling looked dangerous when on the ball and found himself in some good positions. Sterling had one goal ruled off for offside and one chance cleared off the line. 

Kai Havertz didn't really show up in today's game. The German mainly was used to receive passes and didn't really create anything going forward 

Mason Mount looked lively within the first 20 minutes by getting off a few shots on target but as the game went on he slowly faded into the shadows before getting taken off.

Subs

Chelsea took advantage of the Premier League's new substitute rule by bringing on five players. Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic came on and had no real impact on the game which was rather disappointing after both players saw good pre-seasons. 

Broja came on but wasn't really used to the best of his ability and didn't really see much of the action. Cucurella looked sharp as Chelsea fans finally got a sight of the new signing. The Spanish defender almost got an assist and seemed energetic on and off the ball. 

