Everton vs Chelsea | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League
Here is where to watch Chelsea's opening Premier League game against Everton in the UK and USA.
On the 6th of July, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side will kick off their season against Everton at Goodison Park.
It's very likely that new boys Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly will make their senior debut against the Toffees.
However, it's still unsure whether Marc Cucurella, who Chelsea signed on Friday, will be registered in time.
Former Chelsea manager and player Frank Lampard will be hoping to get one over on his former side as he looks to prove that last season wasn't the norm for Everton.
With all that in mind, here is where you can watch the Everton vs Chelsea game on the 6th of August.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 17:30pm BST, 6th August
United States of America
Eastern time 13:30pm ET, 6th August
Pacific time: 10:30am PT, 6th August
Central time: 12:30pm CT, 6th August
Where to Watch / Live Stream
Supporters in the UK will be able to watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League & Sky GO.
If you are watching in the USA, you will be able to watch the game on UNIVERSO & USA Network.
