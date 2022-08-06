Everton's Record At Home Against Chelsea Could Be Cause For Concern
The Blues' recent encounters at Goodison Park shows a trend the manager Thomas Tuchel will want to buck today.
Chelsea are set to play Everton later today away in Merseyside as former manager Frank Lampard leads his new outfit in the hopes of starting the Premier League season strongly.
As tweeted by the Premier League, the London blues have failed to earn even a point when playing against the Toffees in the last four matches away from home.
The most recent of which last season had Tuchel's men hold nearly 80% of the possession only for Everton to win the tie, with Evertonian-turned-Tottenham player Richarlison scoring the only goal of the contest.
While statistics like these are interesting to look at, it's difficult to say what it means for both teams. Everton have worn several hats (and managers) in those games, and so it is likely not a strategic advantage.
Goodison park can be a difficult stadium to play against, with the crowd often on the opposition's back, or it could simply be random chance that created this string of defeats.
Whatever the case, Tuchel will be looking to change the script as his side make a start to the season after a difficult pre-season.
