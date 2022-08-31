Skip to main content

'Everybody In Central Midfield Has A Issue' - Thomas Tuchel On Southampton Loss

Chelsea lose back-to-back away fixtures as the Blues saw a 2-1 defeat to Southampton with Thomas Tuchel not being happy with the injuries.

Chelsea drew first blood after Raheem Sterling found himself in the right place at the right time to cooly place it into the back of the Saints net. 

Southampton responded quickly when 18-year-old Romeo Lavia produced a beautiful curling strike from the edge of the box equalising the score within five minutes. 

Just as the halftime whistle was about to be blown, Adam Armstrong receives a pass inside the Chelsea box where the Englishmen were then able to find the top right corner beating Edouard Mendy.

Adam Armstrong v Chelsea

In an interview with Chelsea FC, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel spoke about Chelsea's current injury issues the club is facing. 

"Strange enough, but a huge issue. It’s like five, six players out, including Ruben, everybody in central midfield has an issue... I don’t why, I don’t understand it, but it’s a big issue of course."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek v Leicester

After last night's game, Ruben Loftus-Cheek joined the injury list after coming off at halftime with a hamstring injury. 

The Englishmen will join the likes of N'Golo Kante who is reported to be out for over a month. 

Tuchel also admitted to risking Mateo Kovacic who is just returning from injury himself, by bringing him on to replace the injured Loftus-Cheek.

