FC Porto vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Chelsea face FC Porto in the first-leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday night at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Thomas Tuchel's side are in the last-eight after progressing past Atletico Madrid, while Porto managed a big scalp to knock Juventus out.

Here are all the details that you need to tune in FC Porto versus Chelsea on Wednesday 7 April:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport and available via the BT Sport App.

US customers can view the Champions League clash live on Paramount+.

Referee: Slavko Vinčić (SVN)

Full list of officials here.

