'Feels Great Here' - Antonio Rudiger Drops Huge Chelsea Future Hint

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has dropped a huge hint regarding his future after stating that his family feel great in London.

The 28-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season, with him looking likely to leave Chelsea.

However, speaking to Sky Sports Premier League, Rudiger has dropped a hint that he could remain at the club.

imago1008858678h

When asked about his future, Rudiger admitted that he must consult with his family before hinting that they could pursuade him to stay at Chelsea due to their love for the city.

"I always said my kids were born here in London. That tells you my family feels great here," he said. "The rest is up to other people, they also have to make decisions. Then we will see if we come together or not." 

Read More

This comes after Thomas Tuchel revealed that talks are 'still ongoing' between Chelsea and Rudiger.

imago1006594503h

He said: “You know how I was full of praise for him, well deserved. You know how important he is, I said many times. This is the importance he has, he deserves at the moment.

"The talks, negotiations are ongoing. No news. If we talk about the if, if it happens.”

Chelsea will be hoping that negotiations are successful and they can convince one of their most important players to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge as Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid lead a host of club interested in his signature.

However, they must match his wage demands of £200,000-a-week if they are to stand a chance of keeping the German.

