Skip to main content

FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: Belgium Vs Canada

Here's all the information you need about where to watch the Group F clash between Belgium and Canada tonight.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

This game could be the last chance for Belgium's 'Golden Generation' to achieve greatness at this World Cup and go all the way, with star players Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois all in their 30s.

Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne will want to help lead Belgium deep into the tournament

They face a Canada side who are at their first World Cup since 1986, where they were knocked out in the group stages.

There's a lot of attention surrounding this side, with Alphonso Davies, Johnathan David and Tajon Buchanan three of the country's young stars who will hope to cause an upset against the No.2 ranked team in the world.

Tajon Buchanan

Buchanan in action for Club Brugge

Here is everything you need to know about where to go to watch this evening's game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where To Watch

In the United Kingdom, the game will be live on BBC One, the programme starting at 18:30 BST, with kick-off at 19:00.

For online viewing, the match is live on BBC iPlayer.

If you miss the match, the World Cup highlights show will be on ITV1 from 00:05.

In the United States, the game begins at 14:00 ET/11:00 PT with coverage on Fox Sports and Telemundo (Spanish commentary).

To watch the match online, FuboTV, the Fox Sports App, DirecTV Stream and Vidgo are the websites showing the game.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Declan Rice

By Stephen Smith
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Not Favorites' For Jude Bellingham

By Stephen Smith
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer 'Complicated'

By Stephen Smith
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Leandro Trossard Remains An Option For Chelsea In January

By Dylan McBennett
Denis Zakaria
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Not Interested In Signing Denis Zakaria Permanently

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interest Could Turn Head Of Rafael Leao

By Dylan McBennett
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea May Look To Sign A Winger In January

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Hakim Ziyech And Christian Pulisic Wanted By Two Italian Clubs

By Dylan McBennett