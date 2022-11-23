FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: Belgium Vs Canada

This game could be the last chance for Belgium's 'Golden Generation' to achieve greatness at this World Cup and go all the way, with star players Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois all in their 30s.

De Bruyne will want to help lead Belgium deep into the tournament IMAGO / Belga

They face a Canada side who are at their first World Cup since 1986, where they were knocked out in the group stages.

There's a lot of attention surrounding this side, with Alphonso Davies, Johnathan David and Tajon Buchanan three of the country's young stars who will hope to cause an upset against the No.2 ranked team in the world.

Buchanan in action for Club Brugge IMAGO / Belga

Here is everything you need to know about where to go to watch this evening's game.

Where To Watch

In the United Kingdom, the game will be live on BBC One, the programme starting at 18:30 BST, with kick-off at 19:00.

For online viewing, the match is live on BBC iPlayer.

If you miss the match, the World Cup highlights show will be on ITV1 from 00:05.

In the United States, the game begins at 14:00 ET/11:00 PT with coverage on Fox Sports and Telemundo (Spanish commentary).

To watch the match online, FuboTV, the Fox Sports App, DirecTV Stream and Vidgo are the websites showing the game.

