FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: Croatia Vs Belgium

Croatia face Belgium this afternoon in Group F, with both sides fighting to secure their knockout status.
Croatia and Belgium find themselves on four and three points respectively, with the former sitting at the top of the group and the latter holding the first elimination spot.

With Morocco facing the already eliminated Canada, neither Croatia nor Belgium can afford to lose, so this could be a very tight match.

Kevin De Bruyne

It may be all smiles in the Belgium camp, but their World Cup status is hanging by a thread.

It is the final chance for Belgium and their 'Golden Generation' to fight to keep their place in Qatar, with many tipping them to go far in the tournament before it began.

Here's where you can go to watch the match.

Where To Watch

In the United Kingdom, the game is live on BBC One, the programme beginning at 14:30, as the match kicks off at 15:00.

For online viewing, the match is live on BBC iPlayer.

If you miss the match, highlights of all four of today's games will be shown on BBC One from 23:40.

Luka Modric

A draw could be enough for Luka Modric's Croatia to advance to the last 16.

In the United States, the crunch match begins at 10:00 ET with coverage on Fox Sports (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

To view online, FuboTV and the Fox Sports App are the English channels, while FuboTV also offers Spanish commentary as a streaming option along with Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Peacock.

