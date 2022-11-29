FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: England Vs Wales

Despite their 0-0 draw with the USA on Friday, England are still in a great position to qualify from their group. The only way they could possibly get eliminated is if they lose by more than four goals to Wales and the USA or Iran win their match.

England struggled to impose themselves on the USA IMAGO / Sportimage

Wales will need some sort of miracle to make it through, and the odds are seriously stacked against them, having not won a group match this tournament.

On paper, it looks as if England will cruise to victory against Robert Page's side, but the rivalry between the pair should make for some excellent viewing.

Wales fell to a 2-0 defeat against Iran on Friday IMAGO / PA Images

Here's all the information you need about where to watch the match.

Where To Watch

In the United Kingdom, the game will be live on BBC One, the programme starting at 18:00 BST, with kick-off at 19:00.

For online viewing, the match is live on BBC iPlayer.

If you miss the match, the World Cup highlights show will be on ITV1 from 22:50.

In the United States, the game begins at 14:00 ET/11:00 PT with coverage on Fox Sports 1 and Universo (Spanish commentary).

To watch the match online, FuboTV, the Fox Sports App, UniversoNow and Peakcock Premium is where you need to go.

