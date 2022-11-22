Skip to main content

FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: France Vs Australia

Here is all you need to know about where to watch tonight's game between France and Australia in Group D.
  Author:
  Publish date:

This is France's first game of their World Cup defence and they have two other teams who were in the same group as them in 2018, with Denmark and their opponents for tonight, Australia, joining them in Group D just as they did four years ago.

Australia will hope to take an early scalp in the group this evening with France having a few injury troubles going into the tournament, with Karim Benzema, Christopher Nkunku and N'Golo Kante just a few names who will be missing for France over the next month.

Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a fee with RB Leipzig to bring Nkunku to the club next year

However, Les Blues still possess the threats of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and former Chelsea man Olivier Giroud to name a few up front, so the Aussies will still need to have their wits about them if they want to get a result.

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe will be the key to France's success this tournament

Here is where you can watch the reigning world champions' opening match of this year's tournament.

Where To Watch

In the United Kingdom, the game will be live on BBC One, the programme starting at 18:30 BST, with kick-off at 19:00.

For online viewing, the match is live on BBC iPlayer.

If you miss the match, the World Cup highlights show will be on ITV1 from 23:15.

In the United States, the game kicks off at 14:00 ET, with coverage on Fox Sports and Telemundo (Spanish commentary).

To watch the match online, FuboTV, the Fox Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, and Peacock Premium is where you can go to get your fix.

