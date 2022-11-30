FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch: Australia Vs Denmark

Australia's superb win against Tunisia has put them in a great position to make it to the knockouts of the World Cup for the first time since 2006 and their place in the Last 16 could be confirmed if they beat Demark this evening.

Mitchell Duke's superb header vs Tunisia sealed a great win for Australia IMAGO / Agencia MexSport

Kasper Hjulmand's team took the game to France last week, but fell short as they lost 2-1, conceding a late goal to Kylian Mbappe, so they need to beat the Aussies and hope France beat Tunisia to stand a chance of progressing.

Mbappe's double condemned Denmark to a disappointing defeat IMAGO / Sven Simon

Here's where you need to go to follow the action this evening.

Where To Watch

In the United Kingdom, the game is live on BBC Two, the programme starting at 14:45 BST, with kick-off at 15:00.

For online viewing, the match is live on BBC iPlayer.

If you miss the clash, highlights of all four of today's games will be shown on ITV1 at 22:45.

In the United States, the game begins at 10:00 ET with coverage on Fox Sports (English) and Universo (Spanish).

FuboTV and the Fox Sports App will be streaming the match with English commentary, while FuboTV will be broadcasting Spanish commentary as well as Universo NOW and Peacock Premium.

