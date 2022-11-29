FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch: Iran vs USA

With England likely to top the group and Wales needing a Christmas miracle to make it to the knockouts, Iran's game with the USA is a must-watch as they battle it out to make it to the Last 16.

Iran's 2-0 victory over Wales last week did them the world of good, while the US's 0-0 draw with England was an important result for them.

Iran celebrate after their late goals against Wales IMAGO / LaPresse

A draw tonight would not be enough for the Americans, but its win or bust for the pair in what is a winner takes all match.

Can the USA get their first victory in the group to take them through or will Iran leave it late once again to progress? Here's where you can go to find out.

Can Tyler Adams captain the USA to the Last 16? IMAGO / Matthias Koch

Where To Watch

In the United Kingdom, the game will be live on BBC Two, the programme starting at 18:45 BST, with kick-off at 19:00.

For online viewing, the match is live on BBC iPlayer.

In the United States, the crunch match begins at 14:00 ET/11:00 PT with coverage on Fox Sports (English commentary) and Telemundo and Universo (Spanish commentary).

To watch the match online, FuboTV and the Fox Sports App are the English channels, while FuboTV also offers Spanish commentary along with Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Peacock.

