FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch: Morocco Vs Canada

Morocco are fighting to make the Round of 16 for the first time since 1986. Can they do it? Here's where to go to find out.
Morocco playing Canada on the last matchday could go one of two ways. The Maple Leafs, who had to start packing their bags after their 4-1 loss to Croatia in the last game, with either play for pride to try and get their first win of the tournament, or rotate the teams to give the fringe players some minutes.

Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies gave Canada the lead against Croatia, but his side went on to lose 4-1

Either way, The Atlas Lions need to be on top of their game to ensure they don't drop out of 2nd spot in Group F. 

A win is an ideal scenario, as it would confirm progression from the group, but like Croatia, a draw could be enough to see them through, but ONLY if Belgium fail to beat Zlatko Dalic's side.

Hakim Ziyech

Can Ziyech help his nation to the Last 16 for the first time in 36 years?

Here's all the information you need about where to watch the game.

Where to Watch

In the United Kingdom, the game is live on BBC Two, the programme beginning at 14:45 BST, with kick-off at 15:00.

For online viewing, the match is live on BBC iPlayer.

If you miss the match, highlights of all four of today's matches from Group E and F will be shown on BBC One from 23:40.

In the United States, the crunch match begins at 10:00 ET with coverage on Fox Sports (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

To watch the match online, FuboTV and the Fox Sports App are the English channels, while FuboTV offers Spanish commentary alongside Peacock TV DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue and Vidgo.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.]

