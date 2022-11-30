FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch: Saudi Arabia Vs Mexico
Saudi Arabia and Mexico have the unfortunate task of propping up their group on its final matchday as the pair try to keep themselves in the competition.
Herve Renard's Green Eagles can secure their place in the knockouts if they win this evening, while the task is a little more difficult for Mexico, who have to beat the Saudis and hope Poland beat Argentina. If Argentina beat Poland, the Mexicans will have to have put a fair few goals past Saudi Arabia to boost their goal difference.
A lot is on the line, and here is where you can go to watch the action unfold.
Where To Watch
In the United Kingdom, the game is live on BBC Two, the programme beginning at 18:45 BST, with kick-off at 19:00.
For online viewing, the match is live on BBC iPlayer.
Read More
If you miss the match, highlights of all four of today's games will be shown on ITV1 from 22:45.
In the United States, the crunch match begins at 14:00 ET with coverage on Fox Sports (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).
FuboTV and the Fox Sports App are the English channels for streaming, while FuboTV also offers Spanish commentary as a streaming option along with Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Peacock.
[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.]
Read More Chelsea Stories:
- Report: Chelsea Could Sign Andrey Santos From Vasco Da Gama
- Report: Christian Pulisic Exit Rumours Downplayed
- Report: Declan Rice Likely To Leave West Ham Amid Chelsea Interest
- Report: Chelsea 'In No Rush' To Appoint Sporting Director
- Report: Chelsea Remain In Discussions To Sign Endrick
- Report: Chelsea Target Rafael Leao Speaks On AC Milan Contract Situation
- Report: No Negotiations Between Chelsea And AC Milan Over Hakim Ziyech
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Mohammed Kudus In January
- Report: Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo Not Expected To Leave In January