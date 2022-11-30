FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch: Saudi Arabia Vs Mexico

Saudi Arabia and Mexico have the unfortunate task of propping up their group on its final matchday as the pair try to keep themselves in the competition.

Herve Renard's Green Eagles can secure their place in the knockouts if they win this evening, while the task is a little more difficult for Mexico, who have to beat the Saudis and hope Poland beat Argentina. If Argentina beat Poland, the Mexicans will have to have put a fair few goals past Saudi Arabia to boost their goal difference.

Mexico are yet to score a goal this tournament IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

A lot is on the line, and here is where you can go to watch the action unfold.

Where To Watch

In the United Kingdom, the game is live on BBC Two, the programme beginning at 18:45 BST, with kick-off at 19:00.

For online viewing, the match is live on BBC iPlayer.

If you miss the match, highlights of all four of today's games will be shown on ITV1 from 22:45.

In the United States, the crunch match begins at 14:00 ET with coverage on Fox Sports (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Can the Saudis recreate a performance tonight similar to the one they produced against Argentina? IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

FuboTV and the Fox Sports App are the English channels for streaming, while FuboTV also offers Spanish commentary as a streaming option along with Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Peacock.

