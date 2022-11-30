Skip to main content

FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch: Saudi Arabia Vs Mexico

Tonight, it is Group C's turn to come to a conclusion as the two teams at the bottom of it fight to stay in Qatar for another week.
Saudi Arabia and Mexico have the unfortunate task of propping up their group on its final matchday as the pair try to keep themselves in the competition.

Herve Renard's Green Eagles can secure their place in the knockouts if they win this evening, while the task is a little more difficult for Mexico, who have to beat the Saudis and hope Poland beat Argentina. If Argentina beat Poland, the Mexicans will have to have put a fair few goals past Saudi Arabia to boost their goal difference.

Hirving Lozano

Mexico are yet to score a goal this tournament 

A lot is on the line, and here is where you can go to watch the action unfold.

Where To Watch

In the United Kingdom, the game is live on BBC Two, the programme beginning at 18:45 BST, with kick-off at 19:00.

For online viewing, the match is live on BBC iPlayer.

If you miss the match, highlights of all four of today's games will be shown on ITV1 from 22:45.

In the United States, the crunch match begins at 14:00 ET with coverage on Fox Sports (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Lautaro Martinez

Can the Saudis recreate a performance tonight similar to the one they produced against Argentina?

FuboTV and the Fox Sports App are the English channels for streaming, while FuboTV also offers Spanish commentary as a streaming option along with Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Peacock.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.]

