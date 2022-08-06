Skip to main content

Five Takeaways From Chelsea's Victory At Everton

Chelsea made a perfect start to the new Premier League campaign, following a 1-0 triumph over Everton, and these are some five major things to look at. 

The first game of the season doesn't necessarily paint the exact path ahead, with still 37 games left to contest, but it is always a good opportunity to learn or relearn the key aspects of a team.

Jorginho

Jorginho scoring the winning penalty. 

#1 Welcome To The Premier League

An opposition with no recognised strikers was supposed to be an easy warm up to English football for Kalidou Koulibaly, but it was a mixed account from the centre back whose key tackles in the box made up for some slack elsewhere. 

Yet for the most part, it was a strong debut from the Senegalese captain, who set up Ben Chilwell to win their first half penalty and, perhaps showed signs of what his style will bring to this side. 

Koulibaly and Dwight McNeil

Koulibaly battling with Dwight McNeil. 

#2 Manchester City's Winger

A change of badge hasn't altered how Raheem Sterling likes to play his football, which is quick, clever and fearless. It meant he didn't spend much time alone with the ball however, as Everton players were usually busy crowding him out.

Still, it was a promising outing for the forward who managed to create space and chances for his teammates, who couldn't say the same for themselves.

Raheem Sterling and Abdoulaye Doucoure

Sterling set the pace. 

#3 Sixteen Corners

There comes a point in a game where supporters accept they won't be seeing an open play goal from their team, but Blues fans had conceded early on, that they also won't be getting one from a corner. 

The set pieces left a lot to be desired, despite the numerous handouts from Everton, and will definitely need a workout in the training ground ahead of Tottenham next week. 

Chelsea celebrating

The team celebrating after Jorginho's goal.

#4 Ben Chilwell Is Back

Thomas Tuchel had admitted on Friday evening that his left back wasn't perhaps match ready, but a game winning run into his opposing penalty area and a clean defensive showing would suggest otherwise.

One of the best players in white, until his substitution in the 65th minute, but a hopeful sight nonetheless and an immeasurable positive for Tuchel's men.

Ben Chilwell and Dwight McNeil

Chilwell taking on McNeil.

#5 Handle With Care

The one thing each team had in common was that, injuries and lack of fitness were major issues, with the Londoners losing both Koulibaly and Chilwell late in the game. 

It is likely that both defenders will be available again in time for the tie against Spurs but, there seems to be a running theme across the league, that clubs should be handling their players with more care than ever before. 

