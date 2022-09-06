Five Takeaways From Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea

Counter-attacks, frustration and the Bad Blue Boys - these are five of the key takeaways from the Chelsea performance in Croatia.

#1 Confused Defence

Chopping and changing the players who are responsible for keeping the ball out of the net is likely to cause some issues, and so far this season, we've seen four centre-halves, five full-backs and two different goalkeepers taking up that role for the Blues

The reason for that is clearly because Thomas Tuchel has brought in and let go a handful of defenders this summer, but it doesn't change the fact the team are still suffering.

Every counter-attack spearheaded by the goalscorer Mislav Orsic threatened to break down Chelsea's back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly, and it looks like it's going to take a while for that defence to finally click.

IMAGO / Pixsell

#2 Aubameyang Lacking

Poor decision making and no real sharpness in his movements; it was a less than impressive debut from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

His lack of match fitness, having been sidelined due to the injuries he faced whilst taking on home intruders back in Spain, is most likely the cause of his unconvincing performance.

The positive sign for supporters though, is that it took Raheem Sterling four matches until he got his first goal for the Blues, and the winger just seems to be getting better and better.

IMAGO / Pixsell

#3 Positions Please

With a real striker on the pitch, Kai Havertz finally got to play in his preferred position as he was often seen dropping behind Aubameyang and starting attacks from the root.

As Reece James pushed up as high as an all-out winger, the space in the middle was there for Havertz to commandeer, and he looked more comfortable than he has all season for those first 45 minutes.

He appeared to turn back into a target man during the second half however, as Tuchel switched out Azpilicueta for Hakim Zieych and Armando Broja came on in place of Aubameyang.

IMAGO / Pixsell

#4 Kouliably Needs To Lead

Thiago Silva unavailable and a youngster at his side, the experienced Koulibaly needed to take charge of his backline from the very first minute.

No communication for the goal meant Orsic had a much easier run at Kepa Arrizabalaga and some school-boy fouls really set the tone for the full 90'.

The Senegalese captain will have to up his game if he wants his defence to a get a grip sooner rather than later.

IMAGO / Pixsell

#5 Tuchel answer-less

Tuchel was quick to respond to his side's shortcomings, with a post half-time substitution followed by four further changes long before the full-time whistle, but nothing he did seemed to give his team the answer they were looking for.

After a summer of spending without consequence, fans will surely be asking why their head coach couldn't find a way.

