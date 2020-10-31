5 Things Learned: Burnley 0-3 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea picked up the all-important three points away to Sean Dyche's Burnley.

The first half saw the Blues on the front foot and midway through the first half, their efforts were rewarded. After a lovely Blues attack, Hakim Ziyech netted his first Premier League goal for Chelsea.

This was arguably the Blues' best first half of the season, in what was an impressive first forty-five for Lampard's men.

The game against Burnley was arguably Chelsea's best performance this season.

In the second half, the Blues picked off from where they left off, as they started the second half on the front foot. Eighteen minutes into the second half and Chelsea doubled their lead. Mason Mount's corner was headed in brilliantly by Kurt Zouma.

Seven minutes later and the Blues had their third. A tidy team goal eventually saw Timo Werner score his third Premier League goal of the season.

Here's our five things that we learned from Chelsea's win:

1. Mason Mount shined in his preferred position

During the game against Krasnodar, Lampard decided to change formation midway into the second half which saw two number eight's on the pitch. That approach was adopted for the game against Burnley, which saw Mount thrive in his familiar role. The youngster was involved highly in the Blues' attacking display and bagged an assist for the Blues' second, scored by Kurt Zouma. All in all, Mason Mount was one of the standout stars in Chelsea's impressive performance away to Burnley.

2. Hakim Ziyech dazzling once again

The Moroccan was handed his first Chelsea start against Krasnodar and certainly impressed Frank Lampard. Ziyech netted his first Chelsea goal against the Russian side, which earned himself a start against Burnley. Before scoring the Blues' opener, Ziyech was a real catalyst going forward and caused a lot of havoc for Burnley's backline. Hakim was eventually subbed in the second half but managed to assist the third before being taken off for Hudson-Odoi.

Timo Werner sealed all three points for Chelsea. (Photo by ALEX PANTLING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Tammy Abraham's underrated performance

It's fair to say that the likes of Hakim Ziyech, N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount grabbed the headlines, but Tammy Abraham was a real standout in the game even though the forward failed to score in the Blues' win. Tammy was influential in going forward and brought the other attackers into play well. Frank will now have a selection headache going forward after Tammy caught the eye of many Chelsea fans.

4. Frank Lampard finally has his strongest eleven

Throughout the start of the season, Lampard was consistently changing his backline on a weekly basis, rotating players who deserved to start. However, after the performance away to Burnley, it looks as if Lampard finally has his strongest eleven. Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell and Reece James were defensively solid. Playing two number eight's is the way forward, and Tammy Abraham may be forcing his way back into Chelsea's side.

5. N'Golo Kante's dominant display in a one-man pivot

The Frenchman has had his critics this season. With that being said, N'Golo's performance against Burnley was nothing short of spectacular. The midfielder was allowed to play his game and operate the midfield the way he wanted. It's clear that Kante in a one-man pivot could be the way going forward after the Frenchman put in a wonderful display.

Next up for Frank Lampard's side is Rennes in the Champions League.

