5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool | Premier League

Despite their issues outside of the pitch, the Blues put in a phenomenal display to draw at home to Liverpool.

Tuchel's side showed their intent from the first whistle. However, a mistake at the back allowed Sadio Mane to give Chelsea the lead. Soon after, Mohamed Salah doubled the Reds' lead.

A Mateo Kovacic stunner gave the Blues hope. On the stroke of halftime, Christian Pulisic netted to draw Chelsea level and earn the side a point.

Mateo Kovacic's performance was sublime. IMAGO / PA Images

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's draw against Liverpool:

1) No player is bigger than the club

Going into the fixture with Liverpool, Chelsea were hit with a story that shocked the club. In a recent interview, Romelu Lukaku expressed his desire to return to Inter Milan. At a time where the Blues have been struggling in recent weeks, this was the last thing that they needed. Ahead of the game with Liverpool, Thomas Tuchel opted to omit Lukaku from the matchday squad. In a game of real importance, it was a statement of intent from the German manager. It shows that no player is bigger than the club and that the club fully backs Tuchel.

2) Play players who want to play for the club

Heading into the fixture with Liverpool, confidence would've been shattered due to the result against Brighton and the recent Romelu Lukaku reports. Tuchel made the correct decision to keep Lukaku away from the matchday squad. From the first whistle, you could tell that the players were willing to get stuck in and fight for the badge. Despite a couple of mistakes, the Blues never gave up. On the bench, there were a few academy products on the bench. This just shows that there are players who will do anything to get minutes under their belt. Therefore, going forward, it is vital that Tuchel selects players who will commit and give everything for the team.

From the get-go, the Blues were sensational all over the park. IMAGO / PA Images

3) Tuchel needs backing in January

Throughout the season, the Blues have suffered from constant injury problems within the squad. It's been difficult to get a consistent starting eleven every week. Recently, Reece James has been ruled out for eight weeks. On top of that, Ben Chilwell has been ruled out until the end of the season. Chelsea only have Marcos Alonso as their only fit senior left-back. Therefore, it is essential that the board back Tuchel and sign another wingback to provide cover for Marcos Alonso, or even get in ahead of the Spaniard.

4) Chelsea need to be clinical in the final third

This point can be made every week. In games where Chelsea dominate proceedings, they still fail to find the back of the net and kill the game off. The same can be said when Chelsea came up against Liverpool. In the opening exchanges, the Blues were on the front foot. However, they failed to capitalise on Liverpool's mistakes. Against a club like Liverpool, clear chances are hard to come by. Going forward for the rest of the season, it is vital that the Blues are lethal in front of goal so that they can kill the game off early.

Even though the Blues have had their problems off the pitch, that performance was convincing. IMAGO / PA Images

5) The backline deserve huge credit

Before the showdown with the Reds, Chelsea had their injury problems at the back. Andreas Christensen, Reece James and Ben Chilwell were all ruled out of the game. It meant that Tuchel had the bare minimum in the backline. The German manager opted to start Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Antonio Rudiger at the back, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso as their wingback. From start to finish, they were all superb. Despite a few mistakes early on in the game, the defence deserves all the plaudits today. Also at the back, Edouard Mendy came up with some key moments to keep the side in the game in what was an excellent display.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube