5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's side suffered a crucial defeat at home to Arsenal in their quest for Champions League football.

The first half saw Eddie Nketiah give Arsenal the lead. However, Timo Werner's strike was deflected into the back of the net. Emile Smith-Rowe restored Arsenal's lead before Cesar Azpilicueta equalised for Thomas Tuchel's side.

However, second half strikes from Nketiah and Bukayo Saka ensured victory for the Gunners.

The Blues made several key errors at the back. IMAGO / Focus Images

Here is five things Absolute Chelsea learned from Wednesday's defeat:

1) The backline needs to be addressed in the summer

Heading into the summer period, there is still a lot of uncertainty with regards to who will stay at the club. Antonio Rudiger is out of contract at the end of the season. As of right now, the German has not signed a new deal. Andreas Christensen's contract is also up in the summer. The Denmark international looks set to join Barcelona for free. With Thiago Silva heading towards the end of his career, Thomas Tuchel needs to look at options going forward with the club.

2) If it ain't broke, don't fix it

After being in cup action last weekend, Thomas Tuchel opted to drop Antonio Rudiger from the starting eleven. With Thiago Silva not starting against Crystal Palace, many assumed he'd feature against Arsenal. However, Silva had to watch on from the sidelines again. It was evident that there was no leadership across the defence. From the get-go, the centre backs all looked shaky in possession. Christensen was at fault for Arsenal's first goal, after a poor back pass. The game would've been perfect for Silva as it was clear that Chelsea needed some experience at the back.

The defeat now means both Arsenal and Tottenham are closing in on the Blues. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

3) Ruben Loftus-Cheek needs to step up consistently

In Chelsea's last game against Crystal Palace, Mateo Kovacic was forced off after he picked up an injury in the first half. Ruben Loftus-Cheek was brought on and scored a vital goal.

Loftus-Cheek then started from the off against Arteta's Arsenal. The Englishman produced some efficient moments when he was called upon, however it was a performance he and many of his teammates will need to improve on significantly.

It's unknown as to how long Kovacic will be out for. Therefore, in his absence, Loftus-Cheek will be aiming to get some regular game time under his belt.

4) Timo Werner's confidence continues to grow

During the halfway stage of the season, it looked as if Timo Werner was going to struggle to get back into the first team. In recent weeks, the German forward has forced his way back into the side. The forward has looked impressive and has delivered when needed. Against Real Madrid, it was arguably one of his finest performances in a Chelsea shirt. With uncertainty surrounding his future, Werner will be desperate to show why the club should keep him and offer the forward another chance.

Too many individual errors cost Chelsea in the clash with Arsenal. IMAGO / PA Images

5) Romelu Lukaku fails to impress on his return

It's fair to say that Romelu Lukaku has endured a tough time since his return to the club. Injury issues has meant that Lukaku has failed to establish consistency when it comes to finding the back of the net. The Belgian started from the off against Arsenal. With that being said, the forward failed to grab the game by the scruff of the neck. In what was a poor outing from Romelu, the forward only lasted 60 minutes before being substituted by Tuchel.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube