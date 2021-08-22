5 Things Learned: Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea picked up all three points in their first away game of the season thanks to a 2-0 win away to Arsenal.

In the first half, Reece James linked up with Romelu Lukaku for the Belgian to net on his second Chelsea debut. With ten minutes to go before halftime, Chelsea doubled their lead. Reece James thumped one in to give Chelsea a bit of breathing space.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In the final 45, Arsenal decided to push forward but were unable to find the net against a strong Chelsea team.

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's win:

1) Romelu Lukaku's presence instrumental for the Blues

Since his arrival from Inter Milan, Chelsea fans had to wait a bit to see Romelu Lukaku make his Chelsea debut. However, the Belgian forward started for the first time against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. Right from the get-go, Lukaku made himself known. Romelu was up against both Rob Holding and Pablo Mari. It is fair to say that the defenders had no answer for Lukaku's physique. In the first half, Romelu simply bullied the Arsenal backline and was rewarded with a debut goal. Even in the second half, Lukaku's link-up and hold up play was exceptional in what was a fantastic debut from the new signing.

2) It looks as if Tuchel has adopted a new system

Throughout pre-season, Thomas Tuchel flirted with the idea of playing two strikers up front. Now that Lukaku has joined the club, Tuchel can afford to play two strikers. In the showdown with Arsenal, Tuchel opted to start both Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz. Particularly in the first half, the pair were instrumental in Chelsea's forward play and looked breathtaking at times. Despite Chelsea taking their foot off the gas a little bit in the second half, both Lukaku and Havertz still threatened when involved in the forward play.

Romelu Lukaku impressed on his second debut for the Blues. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

3) Mason Mount a real catalyst for Chelsea

With Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz leading the line against Arsenal, Mason Mount played in behind the pair. With the strikers linking up well, Mason Mount was a real threat. The young English midfielder linked up well with Reece James down that right-hand side in the first half. Mason managed to bag an assist for Chelsea's second goal, scored by Reece James. Even after the goal, Mount was a catalyst in the Blues' forward play in what was a solid display from the young midfielder.

4) The wingbacks played a key role throughout the game

With Arsenal opting to start a back four against Chelsea, it meant that the Blues had a lot of joy out wide. It was evident that the width was key throughout the game. In the first half, Reece James and Marcos Alonso were involved heavily in Chelsea's attacking play. Kieran Tierney was beneficial for Arsenal going forward. With that being said, the Scotland international really struggle against the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James. For the Blues' second, there was a lot of space for Reece to come in and score for Chelsea. From then on in, James and Alonso threatened and performed when called upon.

Thomas Tuchel made it two from two with the win against Arsenal. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

5) The defence were composed throughout

In the fixture with Arsenal, Tuchel started Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. Unfortunately, Trevoh Chalobah dropped out of the side. From minute one against Arsenal, it was evident that the defence were capable of stepping up when they were needed. During the first half, Arsenal rarely threatened. However, in the second half, they stepped up a bit. Even when Arsenal piled on the pressure, the defence look composed and assured to deal with any Arsenal brought at them.

