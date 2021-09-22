5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-1 (4-3 pens) Aston Villa | Carabao Cup

Chelsea progressed through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after defeating Aston Villa 4-3 on penalties.

In a poor first half, the game really kicked off in the final forty-five. Reece James' cross found the head of Timo Werner to put the Blues one up. However, a Cameron Archer levelled for Dean Smith's side to force a penalty shootout.

Romelu Lukaku, Ross Barkley and Mason Mount scored their respective penalties to put the Blues in control, whilst Villa missed two spot kicks. Unfortunately, Ben Chilwell's miss took the game to sudden death. Eventually, Reece James smashed in his kick to send Chelsea through.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea progress through to the next round. Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Here's what we learned from Chelsea's win:

1) Trevoh Chalobah impressive once again

With Thiago Silva potentially in his last season at the club, this paves the way for Trevoh Chalobah to become a regular name next season. So far this season, Trevoh has featured regularly under Thomas Tuchel. In the showdown with Aston Villa, Chalobah was superb at the heart of the defence. His awareness and presence in the backline got Chelsea out of danger throughout the game. This year could be a big one for the young centre half.

2) Timo Werner's goal could be the confidence booster he needs

Since Tuchel's decision to switch to a 3-5-2, Timo Werner has struggled to start. The German manager has opted to start both Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku up top. However, Werner was given the opportunity to impress against Aston Villa. Throughout the game, the forward was a real handful and caused havoc through the centre and along the channels. In the second half, his hard work was rewarded with a goal. Reece James' delightful cross was nodded in by Werner. Going forward in the season, to have Werner on full confidence will certainly benefit the side as the Blues look to compete on all fronts.

The Blues left it late to get the job done.

3) Kepa Arrizabalaga grabbing his opportunity with both hands

It looks as if Edouard Mendy's injury won't rule him out for the long term. In his absence, Kepa has featured for the Blues. After keeping a clean sheet against Tottenham, the Spaniard was given the nod in net against Aston Villa. Throughout the ninety minutes, Kepa was consistent when called upon. In the penalty shootout, Kepa was able to pull off a key save. This will certainly do his confidence the world of good throughout the rest of the season. When Mendy goes to the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, it will be the perfect chance for Kepa to catch the eye of Chelsea fans once again.

4) Ruben may have earned himself some more game time going forward

In the cup clash with Aston Villa, Ruben Loftus-Cheek was given a rare start in midfield. The Blues started off with what looked like a 4-3-3 formation. From minute one, Ruben was impressive. His presence on the ball was what the Blues needed. At times, he was a real catalyst in the heart of the midfield. With places up for grabs in the team, this is the perfect chance for Loftus-Cheek to impress the manager as he attempts to regain a regular place at Chelsea.

Timo Werner's header will do him the world of good going forward. Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

5) Despite some impressing, there were a few that failed to catch the eye of Tuchel

The Likes of Reece James, Ruben-Loftus Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah impressed against Aston Villa. With that being said, there were a few players that failed to showcase their ability to the max. The likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech and Saul were underwhelming throughout the game. Both Hakim and Callum have had full pre-seasons to try and persuade the manager. In a chance to impress against Villa, they failed to take the game by the scruff of the neck and put themselves in contention for bigger games, though Hudson-Odoi did improve in the second half.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube