5 Things Learned: Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa | Premier League

A Romelu Lukaku double helped give the Blues all three points at home to Dean Smith's Aston Villa.

In the first half, a delightful ball from Mateo Kovacic presented Romelu Lukaku with the perfect opportunity to bag his first early on.

Early in the second half, Mateo Kovacic doubled the Blues' lead after a mistake from Tyrone Mings. In added time, a clinical finish from Lukaku ensured all three points for Thomas Tuchel's men.

Despite an average performance, the Blues got it done. SIPA USA

Here's our five things we learned from Chelsea's win:

1) Give Saul time

After signing on loan from Atletico Madrid, Saul made his Premier League debut in the showdown with Aston Villa. Right from the off, the Spaniard looked unsure of himself in the heart of Chelsea's midfield. Throughout the first half, Saul was eager to impose himself on the ball. With that being said, Saul would constantly hold onto the ball for too long. In Spain, players are used to having time on the ball and dictating the midfield. Unfortunately, it's not like that in the Premier League. You have to be sharp in possession and release the ball as quickly as possible. In the end, Saul was taken off at halftime. There's no doubt that Saul is a quality player on his day, but he needs time to find his feet. Once he gets into his stride, he'll; be a great addition.

2) Mateo Kovacic instrumental in midfield

On Friday, Thomas Tuchel announced that N'Golo Kante was not fit to even be in the starting eleven. As well as that, Tuchel confirmed that Jorginho was not fit to start. Alongside Saul, Mateo Kovacic was given the nod in midfield. Every time the Croatian midfield puts on the infamous Chelsea shirt, he'll always give it his all. Throughout the game with Villa, Kovacic was at the heart of everything good for the Blues. When Chelsea were on the back foot, Mateo was quick to regain possession and drive through the heart of the midfield and get Chelsea going. Not only did the Croatia international pick up an assist, but he also netted Chelsea's second when the Blues desperately needed a moment of magic.

Mateo Kovacic impressed in the Blues' win. SIPA USA

3) Edouard Mendy proving why he's one of the best in the league

Since signing from Stade Rennes, Edouard Mendy has been ever-present in Chelsea's net. He's established himself as a real fans favourite. In the clash with Aston Villa, there were times in the first half where Dean Smith's men were on top. When the away side were piling on the intensity, Mendy was forced into action. When called upon, Mendy was consistent and stood firm in keeping Villa at bay. Despite Chelsea being solid at the back, when they do get exposed, Mendy is always there to reassure his teammates by performing when needed.

4) With Romelu Lukaku, the Blues are in safe hands

It was a no brainer that Thomas Tuchel needed a striker to complete his well-rounded squad. The Blues have not had a world-class striker since Diego Costa. Since Costa's departure, Chelsea have struggled to bring in strikers who will score consistently. Against Villa, Romelu Lukaku rarely had a sniff. However, the forward had two clear cut chances in which he tucked them both away. When the Blues rarely create chances, they need a clinical forward who can net when called upon. It's evident that Romelu is that man and will score scores for Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice in Chelsea's victory. SIPA USA

5) The squad depth that Chelse has is phenomenal

Going into the game with Aston Villa, Thomas Tuchel named a completely different team to the one we saw at Liverpool. The likes of Trevoh Chalobah, Saul, Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech started. In the bigger games, this will not be Chelsea's strongest eleven. With that being said, Chelsea fans can be pleased with the Blues' second-half display. It shows what great squad depth Chelsea have. To name an unfamiliar eleven and still get all three points in a league game is impressive. This will bode well immensely as the Blues will look to challenge on all fronts.

