5 Things Learned: Aston Villa 2-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea qualify for next season's Champions League despite losing 2-1 to Aston Villa in the final game of the season.

Aston Villa took the lead late into the first half thanks to a goal from former Chelsea forward, Bertrand Traore.

Dean Smith's side doubled their lead through El Ghazi. However, Ben Chilwell managed to pull a goal back for the Blues.

Despite the defeat, Chelsea end up in the Champions League spot.

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's defeat:



1) Same old Chelsea, they create chances, but can't finish

In a must-win game for the Blues, Chelsea created several chances to take the lead early on. The likes of Timo Werner and Mason Mount were at the heart of Chelsea's chances in the first half. Before Villa took the lead through Bertrand Traore, Thomas Tuchel's side could easily have been 2-0 up. It's been a regular occurrence under Thomas Tuchel since joining the club. The Blues would sneak a 1-0 win here and there and fail to finish their chances in the final third.

2) Reece James is not a centre back

Throughout the last few games under Tuchel, Reece James has been reverted to a centre back, much to Chelsea fans' surprise. From a tactical standpoint, it may make sense for Tuchel to commit to such a system. However, it is baffling that the young wingback is being converted to a centre back. Reece is completely wasted at the back. It is fair to say that James is one of the Blues' best crossers of a ball. To be dropped back into the deep backline almost feels wasted and not necessary.

Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho weren't up to scratch in the showdown with Villa. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

3) The Blues lack real leaders

Prior to kick-off, the Blues knew the score. Even though a defeat or a draw could still have guaranteed Champions League football. However, Tuchel's side had to go out onto the pitch and get all three points. As soon as Chelsea went a goal down, there was no one to pick the team up and make them work to get back into the game. The only leader you could consider, Cesar Azpilicueta, got sent off late on in the second half. With the Champions League final to come, it doesn't bode well that there are no leaders in the dressing room to help get the side through adversity.

4) Have teams worked Thomas Tuchel out already?

Under Thomas Tuchel, the Blues faithful have witnessed a lot of good moments so far. However, one negative element stands out. As soon as the side go a goal down, the team seem to crumble badly. Unfortunately, we've seen a couple of time where the team can't and fail to respond after going a goal down. The Blues' opponents seem to sit back and take the pressure, and keep the Blues at bay. Going forward, there needs to be a plan b. Otherwise, teams will capitalise on our misfortune.

Edouard Mendy could be out of the Champions League final after suffering an injury in the first half.

5) N'Golo Kante was deeply missed

In the showdown with Leicester, Chelsea was forced to take N'Golo Kante off due to a precaution. Thomas Tuchel is keeping the midfielder fresh for the Champions League final. However, his presence was deeply missed in the game against Aston Villa. Both Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho looked out of place in the game. As soon as the Blues were on the back foot, the midfield pair could not help the defence out and were reluctant to put in a shift when the defence so desperately needed it.

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is Manchester City in the Champions League final.



