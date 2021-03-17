5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-0 Atletico Madrid | Champions League

Chelsea progress through to the Champions League Quarter-Finals for the first time since 2014, following a 2-0 home win over Atletico Madrid.

The first half saw the Blues in cruise control, dominating possession and limiting the Spanish side to limited chances.

Chelsea took the lead midway through the first half. Kai Havertz found Timo Werner, who burst into the box and squared the ball to Hakim Ziyech to give Tuchel's side the lead.

Goals from Hakim Ziyech and Emerson secured victory for the Blues.

In the second half, Chelsea continued to dominate the ball and frustrate Simeone's men. However, with seconds to go, a late counter-attack saw Emerson net the Blues' second to seal the win for Tuchel's side.

Here's our five things we learned from Chelsea's win:

1) Antonio Rudiger inspirational at the back

Andreas Christensen was ruled out late last night by the Chelsea medical staff. In his place, Kurt Zouma stepped in. Both Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger started alongside Zouma. Right from the get-go, Rudiger got stuck in and piled the pressure on the Atletico front line. The German international managed to keep Luis Suarez at bay. Rudiger was arguably one of the Blues' stand out players in what was a truly inspiring performance from the defender.

2) N'Golo Kante running the show in midfield

The France international has caught the eye of many Chelsea fans in recent games. However, the showdown with Atletico was calling for Kante to step up. It's fair to say that Kante was Chelsea's man of the match in the clash with the Spanish giants. Whenever Atletico were in possession of the ball, N'Golo was quick to pounce and stamp his authority on the game. It was refreshing to see how energetic the Frenchman was when the Blues so desperately needed it.

N'Golo Kante was simply sensational in the game with Atletico.

3) Reece James and Marcos Alonso deserve the plaudits

Particularly in the first half, both Marcos Alonso and Reece James were truly inspiring. Atletico deeply struggled on the right-hand side throughout the first forty-five as James' overlapping run caused sheer havoc for the Spanish giants. As for Alonso, the Spaniard was at the right place, at the right time throughout the game and stepped up when called upon.

4) Kai Havertz getting better by the game

Kai Havertz has had a mixed time in his first season in the Premier League. With that being said, Havertz has gotten better in recent weeks and has truly stepped up when needed. In the clash with Atletico Madrid, Kai was a catalyst going forward and was heavily involved in the Blues' forward play. The German was unfortunate not to score, but Kai thoroughly should be praised for his contribution in the showdown with Simeone's men.

Kai Havertz impressed the masses in the sho

5) A sensational display from the front three

Going into the game, the Blues faithful were asking questions as to why Hakim was given the nod in Tuchel's starting eleven. With that being said, Hakim was at the heart of everything good for the Blues. His ability on the ball allowed the Blues to push forward and put pressure on Atletico. The same could be said for Werner as his bursting runs in behind Atletico's backline was the real difference in the game. Finally, as for Havertz, his hold up play allowed the likes of Werne and Ziyech to get in the game and catch the Spanish giants off guard.

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is Sheffield United in the FA Cup.