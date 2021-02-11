5 Things Learned: Barnsley 0-1 Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side have progressed through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup following a 1-0 victory away to Barnsley.

The first half saw very minimal chances from both the Blues and Valérien Ismaël's Barnsley side.

The best chance of the half came from Barnsley. Conor Chaplin's flick-on in the six-yard box forced a great save from Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

A Tammy Abraham goal was enough to give Chelsea the victory. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Chelsea secured the victory midway through the second half after Reece James' cross found Tammy Abraham to tap in the Blues' winner.

Here's our five things we learned from Chelsea's win:

1. Thomas Tuchel's versatile approach

The Blues really seemed to struggle to stamp their authority in the first half, creating very few chances. At half time, Tuchel opted to take off Marcos Alonso and Andreas Christensen for Reece James and Antonio Rudiger. Chelsea played the second half with what looked like a 4-2-3-1 formation. Even though the performance wasn't convincing, the game showed that Tuchel has a Plan B if the game isn't going the Blues' way. Going forward, expect to see Tuchel change the formation during a game if Chelsea are on the backfoot.

2. Tammy Abraham a hero at both ends of the pitch

Tammy Abraham's goal was enough to settle the game, despite the poor performance from the whole team. However, when Chelsea needed someone to step up, Tammy was that man. The forward netted his twelfth of the season to secure the victory for the Blues. Tammy was also instrumental in maintaining the lead late on in the game with some heroic piece of defending when it really mattered. His performance was rewarded with the 'MOTM' award due to his display at both ends of the pitch.

Could we see Tuchel use 4-2-3-1 in the near future? (Photo by Darren Staples)

3. A failed opportunity for players to impress

After Chelsea made easy work of Barnsley in the Carabao Cup earlier on in the season, this was another perfect opportunity for players to catch the eye of Thomas Tuchel. Unfortunately, this wasn't the case. The likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic were extremely underwhelming throughout the majority of the game. With the manager yet to figure out what his best side is, the showdown with Barnsley may have helped Tuchel and his team selection going forward.

4. The perfect opportunity to reach yet another FA Cup semi-final

Before kick-off, the quarter-final draw was made. The winner of the game between Barnsley and Chelsea would host Chris Wilder's Sheffield United for a chance to play at Wembley in the semi-finals. Victory for the Blues means that Tuchel's men have a golden opportunity to keep their good cup form run. The Blues have already beaten 'The Blades' twice this season and with the season Sheffield United are having, confidence should be high going into the quarter-final clash.

The Blues are one cup win away from playing at Wembley once again. (Photo by Martin Rickett)

5. Kepa impressive when called upon

These past few years have been very difficult for the Spaniard, but tonight will do him the world of good. Yes, they're a Championship side, but when Kepa was needed, he delivered. Throughout the game, Chelsea struggled with Barnsley's high press and were on the front foot for large chunks of the game. Ismaël's side did create a fair few chances, with Kepa coming to the Blues' rescue. With games coming thick and fast, will Tuchel opt to give Kepa another chance to establish himself as Chelsea's number one?

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube