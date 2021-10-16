5 Things Learned: Brentford 0-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea picked up the all important three points against the newly promoted side in Brentford.

The first half saw Chelsea create very few clear cut chances. However, on the stroke of halftime, Ben Chilwell netted for the Blues.

In the second half, Chelsea were under the cosh immensely. With that being said, Edouard Mendy came to the Blues' rescue when they needed it.

The Blues were without a couple of key players but still managed to get the job done. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Here's our five things learned from Chelsea's win:

1) Ben Chilwell proving why he deserves to start

At the start of the new campaign, in the first few games, Marcos Alonso got the nod at left wingback. It looked as if Ben Chilwell was struggling mentally. However, after being brought back into the side, Chilwell has got better game by game. It appears as if he has regained a regular place in the starting eleven. Against Brentford, Chilwell was a threat down the left-hand side both offensively and defensively. In a game in which the Blues failed to create chances in the first half, Chilwell got the ball rolling with a magnificent place. Going forward, the Blues faithful may see the England international a lot more consistently.

2) Ruben Loftus-Cheek instrumental in midfield

In a game where the Blues failed to create many chances, Tuchel's side had to really dig deep in midfield. Ruben Loftus-Cheek was given the start in midfield alongside Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante. From the very first whistle, Loftus-Cheek was instrumental in the heart of the midfield. Ruben was quick to press Brentford's forward line and drive up the pitch. In spells where the Blues needed a player to get them up the pitch, Ruben was that player to benefit the side when they needed it.

Chelsea's attacking display was poor. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

3) Edouard Mendy proving why he is one if the best in the league

In the first half, the Chelsea backline was rarely tested, it was expected that Brentford were going to come out guns blazing in the second half. It's fair to say that the Blues struggled to create chances in the final forty five. In the last twenty minutes, Brentford consistently piled the pressure on the Blues. Edouard Mendy was Chelsea's hero towards the end. Time after time, Mendy came to Chelsea's rescue in what was an inspiring performance from the keeper.

4) These types of wins could prove to be crucial at the end of the season

When looking back on the game, despite winning 1-0, the Blues were under the cosh for the majority of the second half. Tuchel's men will be competing on all fronts this season. In any other season, the Blues would've drawn or last the game. Even though the Blues were disappointing, they managed to get the job done and get the all important three points.

Despite a couple of mistakes, the Blues' backline put in a solid display. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

5) The decision to stack the midfield was the right approach

When watching Brentford this season, they tend to pack the centre of the park and hit teams on the counter. The newly promoted team have impressed the masses so far this season. In the showdown with Brentford, Thomas Tuchel opted to stick three men in the heart of the park. N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mateo Kovacic all started for the Blues. To try and stop Brentford from hitting the Blues on the break, the midfield were crucial in shutting any attacks down and getting the side back on the ball.

