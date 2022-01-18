5 Things Learned: Brighton 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side drop points yet again after another disappointing performance away to Brighton.

The first half saw the Blues start slowly. However, a moment of brilliance from Hakim Ziyech gave Chelsea the lead.

In the second half, Brighton's pressure paid off. An Adam Webster header was enough to earn Brighton a point.

Despite Hakim's strike, the Blues were far from convincing. IMAGO / PA Images

Here's five things Absolute Chelsea learned from Tuesday's draw:

1) You've got to feel for Malang Sarr

It's no secret that Chelsea have had their injury problems, particularly at the back. With the likes of Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah and Andreas Christensen picking up injuries, it's given Malang Sarr a chance to impress Thomas Tuchel. Over the last five games, Sarr has stepped up and caught the eye of the manager. Not only has the Frenchman slotted in at centre-back, but he has also done a job at fullback. When called upon, Sarr has given it his all. With the Blues suffering, it could be an opportunity for Malang to get some consistent game time.

2) Both Kai Havertz and Timo Werner may feel hard done by

In recent times, Thomas Tuchel has had to change his lineup on a fair few occasions. Against Manchester City, Tuchel opted to start both Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech alongside Romelu Lukaku in the attack. In the clash with Brighton, Pulisic was dropped by Tuchel. However, Ziyech still got the nod with Lukaku and Mason Mount. When Ziyech's name was on the teamsheet, eyebrows were raised as to why the Moroccan was given an opportunity to impress from the start. With questions of Hakim's form, the clash with Brighton could've been a chance for either Timo Werner or Kai Havertz to impress the Chelsea faithful. There's no denying that the German forwards give it their all when they get the chance from the off.

Despite having injury problems, the team is still good enough to go out and get all three points. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

3) We may see the change in the system going forward

In the Carabao Cup Semi-Final against Tottenham, the Blues faithful noticed that there was a change in the system from Tuchel's side. Going forward, it looked as if the Blues adopted a four at the back system, allowing a lot more bodies to get forward. With that being said, when Chelsea are on the backfoot, it appears that the side sits back and revert back to a five-man defence. Given the fact that the side have had to deal with several injury problems, it might be that Thomas Tuchel changes the system more often.

4) The left wingback issue needs to be resolved as soon as possible

With Ben Chilwell out until the end of the season, that means that Marcos Alonso is the Blues' only fit senior left wingback. Thomas Tuchel's side are still in every single competition. With Chelsea playing regularly, it'll be a surprise if the Spaniard can cope for the rest of the season. As of right now, the Blues are in constant talks with Lyon over recalling Emerson. Despite bringing Kenedy back to the club, it doesn't look like the Brazilian will be given a fair run out. Therefore, trying to get Emerson back will prove to be a wise decision.

Chelsea have to get back to winning ways against Tottenham. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

5) It's time for the Blues to start performing

Ever since the defeat to West Ham, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea have been far from convincing in the league. Time after time, the Blues have been putting in bad performances. In the showdown with Brighton, it was the same. From start to finish, Chelsea were slow and lethargic. Throughout the game, it was evident that Brighton wanted it more. Forget title ambitions, it's time for the side to wake up and concentrate on teams below them.

