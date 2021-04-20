5 Things Learned: Chelsea 0-0 Brighton | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side picked up a point at home to Graham Potter's Brighton.

Going into the game, the match was marred by the Blues fans protesting with regards to the European Super League.

In the first half, the Blues rarely threatened as Brighton's strong backline held on and limited the Blues to a few chances.

The Blues were underwhelming in the showdown with Brighton. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The second half saw Brighton push forward in the final moments, with striker Danny Welbeck hitting the post late on.

Here's five things we learned from Chelsea's draw:

1) Lack of intensity going forward

Going into the game, the onus was on Chelsea to pick up all three points. After West Ham dropped points away to Newcastle, the showdown with Brighton was a must-win. Unfortunately, the Blues' frontline were underwhelming throughout the game. The likes of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech failed to take the game by the scruff of the neck with their sloppy display up top. Very rarely did the Blues threaten Brighton's backline.

2) The Blues struggled to break a well-structured Brighton defence

Graham Potter opted to start five centre backs in the clash with Thomas Tuchel's side. Potter's side were well structured throughout the game and executed the perfect game plan. It was difficult for Chelsea's frontline to break in behind the Seagulls' defence. Throughout the season, Brighton have been solid at the back, but have failed to score many throughout the campaign. Ben White, in particular, gave Christian Pulisic a real run for his money during the nighty minutes.

Chelsea failed to test Robert Sanchez's net throughout the game. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

3) A failed opportunity to go above Leicester

With West Ham's 3-2 defeat to Newcastle, this allowed the Blues to break back into the top four in their hunt for Champions League football. However, the Blues were too poor throughout the game and struggled to really get in behind Brighton's backline. The Brighton keeper, Robert Sanchez, was not troubled at all. Even at 0-0, Tuchel's side lacked the desire to break the deadlock. The onus is now on Chelsea to go to West Ham and attempt to win at the London Stadium. Despite now being in the top four on goal difference, the Blues failed to assert themselves going forward.

4) Were the Blues distracted from the game?

Recently, the Real Madrid president announced that there would be a proposition put forward with regards to the European Super League. Leading up to the showdown with Brighton, fans turned up in their numbers to take action. These last few days have really taken their toll on Chelsea and their fellow rivals. Therefore, a case could be made that the Blues were not prepared, mentally, to go head to head with Brighton after what happened in the last few days.

Danny Welbeck came close by hitting the post late on in the game.

5) A change in the team selection may have affected the result

In the game with Brighton, Tuchel made a lot of changes from their FA Cup Semi-Final win over Manchester City. Some were forced, however, the likes of Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma got the nod in the starting eleven. Zouma, once again, struggled at the heart of the defence and conceded a few chances. The change in the team may have affected the Blues throughout the game as the side rarely threatened to assert their dominance on Brighton.

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is West Ham in the Premier League.

