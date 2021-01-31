5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-0 Burnley | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel picked up his first win as a Chelsea manager as his side defeated Sean Dyche's Burnley 2-0.

In the early exchanges, Chelsea were in control but failed to convert their chances.

It took until the fortieth minute for the Blues to take the lead. Callum Hudson-Odoi's ball found Cesar Azpilicueta who scored the first goal under Thomas Tuchel.

The second half saw Chelsea on top with Callum Hudson-Odoi's deflected effort hitting the post.

With six minutes to go, Chelsea sealed all points, Christian Pulisic's ball found Marcos Alonso who volleyed in Chelsea's second to seal all three points.

Here's our five things we learned from Chelsea's win:

1. Callum Hudson-Odoi a standout yet again

It's never easy having to play in a new position midway through a season, but it's safe to say that Hudson-Odoi has taken to the wingback role like a duck to water. After impressing against Wolves, Hudson-Odoi started again at wingback against Burnley. In the early exchanges, it was clear that the gameplan was to attack down Callum's side. His darting runs cause a lot of problems for the Burnley backline. Hudson-Odoi managed to bag an assist for Cesar Azpilicueta. Before being subbed, Hudson-Odoi's threatening runs and his distribution proved to be a big factor.

2. Mason Mount impressing on his return to the side

The young Englishman was brought off the bench against Wolves. Many were surprised that Mount was not given the nod in midweek. However, Mason was rewarded with a start against Burnley, and the midfielder showed why he's been one of Chelsea's best players this season. Throughout the duration of the game, Mount was instrumental in going forward and bringing his fellow teammates into play. He linked up well with Hudson-Odoi down the right-hand side and has potentially earned himself a start against Tottenham.

3. Thomas Tuchel is yet to know his strongest eleven

The recently arrived German manager made four changes from the draw with Wolves. Marcos Alonso was a surprise starter. The game showed why Tuchel is taking time to figure out what his strongest eleven is going forward. Leading up to the game, Tuchel was eager to give players a chance to impress going forward. The manager has only been at the club for less than a week, so it's going to take at least a couple more weeks before we see a consistent starting eleven.

4. Chelsea wasteful at times going forward

This may be a bit too reactionary and too soon, but a standout throughout the game was the fact that Chelsea were a bit wasteful at times. Especially in the final third, the Blues had opportunities to deliver that final blow but were a bit too sloppy when it came to finishing their chances. This may be down to the fact that the players are getting used to a new system. With that being said, going forward, it's a must that the Blues finish their chances and kill the game off as soon as possible.

5. Marcos Alonso delivering when needed

To be honest, Chelsea fans across the globe must've been surprised to see the Spaniard start at wingback in the clash with Burnley. This was Alonso's first league appearance since the 3-3 draw with West Brom back in September. Alonso has been criticised as a fullback, but it's fair to say that the Spaniard does his best work as a wingback. The Spanish international wasn't a standout, but when Chelsea needed a man to step up, he was the one.

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is Tottenham in the Premier League.

