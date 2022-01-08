5 Things Learned: Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield | FA Cup

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are through to the FA Cup fourth round thanks to a convincing home win against Chesterfield.

It took the Blues just six minutes to get on the scoreboard, thanks to Timo Werner. From then on in, it was plain sailing. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku and Andreas Christensen all netted in the first half.

In the final forty-five, the Blues weren't as clinical. Hakim Ziyech netted from the spot. Late on in the game, Akwasi Asante netted to give Chesterfield a consilation.

The Blues enjoyed a dominant first half against the Non League side. IMAGO / Action Plus

Here's our five things learned from Chelsea's win:

1) It's time for Roman to get his chequebook out

Going into the season, Chelsea's squad depth was enough to challenge on all fronts. However, throughout the season, Thomas Tuchel's side have had many setbacks when it comes to injury problems. With Reece James out for a couple of months and Ben Chilwell out until next season, reinforcements have to be made this window. Both Sergino Dest and Lucas Digne have been consistently mentioned so far. Tuchel went to a four back system against Tottenham. With no recognised fullback against Chesterfield, it shows that the Blues are in desperate need of new signings to fill in for the absentees.

2) The FA Cup is a chance for the academy graduates to shine

In the showdown with Chesterfield, seventeen-year-old Lewis Hall started for Thomas Tuchel's side. With Chelsea currently suffering from several injuries, the cup competition is a chance for the youngsters to prove their worth and that they deserve a chance going forward. From the very first whistle, Hall was eager to stamp his authority and make his mark on the game. Hall, who was playing out of position, was so composed on the ball and was itching to make a constant impact on the game. He managed to assist Lukaku for Chelsea's third and looked sharp throughout. Going forward, it's an opportunity for the youth graduates to get some crucial minutes under their belts.

Chelsea will be hoping to go all the way in the competition. IMAGO / Action Plus

3) Chelsea will be hoping to strike gold in the FA Cup

In the Premier League, Manchester City are slowly starting to walk away with the league. Therefore, the cup competitions are a perfect chance for the club to win some silverware this season. As of right now, the Blues are in the Round of Sixteen in the Champions League, are in the Carabao Cup semi-final and are expected to win the Club World Cup. Last season, Thomas Tuchel guided Chelsea to the FA Cup final. Unfortunately, the Blues were beaten by Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City. Therefore, this season, the German will be hoping to go one better this time around and win the whole competition.

4) It's time for Romelu to be scoring consistently

As of right now, Jorginho is Chelsea's top goalscorer in all competitions. In recent weeks, Lukaku has been out of the side due to an off the pitch incident. Now that the situation seems to be calmed down a tad, it's now time for the Belgian to repay the fans and get back on the score sheet regularly. Romelu netted in Chelsea's win against Chesterfield, but he should've had more. Going forward for the rest of the season, Lukaku has to be scoring regularly and helping the side when they desperately need it.

Thomas Tuchel may consider giving the academy players a run out in the FA Cup. IMAGO / PA Images

5) The next few games will be crucial for Timo Werner

After suffering from COVID-19 recently, Timo Werner is finally back in the Chelsea side. The German forward featured against Tottenham, but started from the off against Chesterfield. Werner scored the Blues' first goal in what was a big win for Tuchel's side. Now that Timo is back and fully fit, it is now a chance for the forward to get consistent game time. On his day, despite not scoring enough, Werner will give it his all for Chelsea and is always desperate to impress the fans.

