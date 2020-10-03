SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace | Premier League

Jevans99

A tale of two halves again for Chelsea, with the Blues coming out on top to beat Crystal Palace at the Bridge.

It was clear that the Eagles came to the Bridge to defend deep and catch the Blues on the attack. They frustrated Chelsea for the first 45, keeping the score at 0-0.

Just five minutes into the second-half, after a fast start, the Blues were rewarded. A mistake at the back eventually saw Ben Chiwell score on his first Premier League start.

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-crystal-palace (23)
A double from Jorginho helped Chelsea secure a 4-0 win at the Bridge.

The goal seemed to get Lampard's men going as 16 minutes later the Blues doubled their lead. Chilwell's cross found the head of Kurt Zouma.

With twelve minutes to go, Jorginho scored the third from the spot. Four minutes later, Havertz pounced on a mistake at the back and won his side another penalty. Jorginho converted the spot-kick, with Chelsea securing the 4-0 win.

Here's our five things that we learned from Chelsea's victory:

----------

1. Ben Chilwell is the left-back we've all been crying out for

A 'Man of the Match' inspired by the young Englishman, it doesn't get much better. Not bad for a first Premier League start. Right from the get-go, Ben was solid at the back when called upon. Even his set piece ability was topnotch. Today's game showed that Ben is capable of defending when needed. However, his end product is second to none, with Chilwell scoring the Blues' first and chipping in an assist for the second.

2. Have the Blues finally found their defensive pair?

In their first few games in all competitions, Frank Lampard has consistently chopped and changed the two centre backs. However, from the looks of the way the game went today, it looks as if Lampard finally has his first two starters. Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma put in a commanding shift. Silva read the game very well and excelled when he was needed. The same can be said for Zouma, who was also defensively sound. As well as that, Kurt even chipped in with a goal to cap off a great game.

chelsea-v-crystal-palace-premier-league (19)
In his first Premier League start for the Blues, Ben Chilwell scored his first Chelsea goal. 

3. The return of 'Captain America'

With the Blues comfortable that the game was out of Palace's reach, Lampard decided to bring on Christian Pulisic for the final ten minutes or so just to give the youngster some game time. It's clear that if the Blues are to compete on all fronts, then they need all the help they can get. Christian is right at the heart of that, and the American will be looking to push on after his impressive debut season last year.

4. Is Timo Werner a winger?

Throughout the game, it was apparent that Timo was struggling to impress out wide. The German forward wasn't receiving the ball and therefore would operate all over the pitch to try and impose himself somehow. As soon as Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are fully fit, then we may see Werner slot in as the out and out striker where he can really cause havoc for the Premier League defenders.

chelsea-v-crystal-palace-premier-league
Is it time for Timo Werner to start as the out and out striker?

5. Does Jorginho deserve some credit?

Forget the fact that the Italian scored two penalties, Jorginho put in a decent shift at the heart of the midfield. Jorginho, like N'Golo Kante, broke up play quite well and was instrumental at times in pushing the Blues forward. In typical Jorginho style, the midfielder was composed on the ball and was always looking up and trying to think of ways in which he can help benefit the team. To cap off a decent performance, Jorginho successfully managed to score two spot-kicks.

----------

Next up for Frank Lampard's side is Southampton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League after the international break.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Crystal Palace: Mendy set to make Premier League debut, Havertz to return to side

Chelsea are back at the Bridge this weekend when they host Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.

Jevans99

by

Matt Debono

Player Ratings: Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace | Premier League

Chelsea blitzed four goals past Crystal Palace in the second-half to seal their first home win of the new Premier League season.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace: Chilwell inspires Blues to first home league win

Chelsea secured their first home win of the season in the Premier League as they beat Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Premier League

The team news is in from west London as Chelsea host Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Jevans99

How Frank Lampard should approach Saturday's London derby versus Crystal Palace

How will Chelsea look in their must win game versus Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Reuben Rosso

Lampard: Mount didn't let Chelsea down after Spurs penalty miss

Frank Lampard says Mason Mount didn't let the club down after missing Carabao Cup penalty during shootout defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Premier League

Chelsea welcome London rivals Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Ben Davies

Preview: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Premier League

Chelsea take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge looking to try and resurrect their recent slumps against a tricky opposition.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard provides latest transfer update ahead of October 5 deadline

Frank Lampard says he's not interested in speculation with the transfer window set to close on October 5.

Matt Debono

Lampard: Pulisic & Ziyech returns will bring best out of attacking players

Frank Lampard has revealed how much of an impact he believes Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech will have on the Chelsea squad when they return from injury.

Matt Debono