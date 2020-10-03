5 Things Learned: Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace | Premier League

A tale of two halves again for Chelsea, with the Blues coming out on top to beat Crystal Palace at the Bridge.

It was clear that the Eagles came to the Bridge to defend deep and catch the Blues on the attack. They frustrated Chelsea for the first 45, keeping the score at 0-0.

Just five minutes into the second-half, after a fast start, the Blues were rewarded. A mistake at the back eventually saw Ben Chiwell score on his first Premier League start.

A double from Jorginho helped Chelsea secure a 4-0 win at the Bridge.

The goal seemed to get Lampard's men going as 16 minutes later the Blues doubled their lead. Chilwell's cross found the head of Kurt Zouma.

With twelve minutes to go, Jorginho scored the third from the spot. Four minutes later, Havertz pounced on a mistake at the back and won his side another penalty. Jorginho converted the spot-kick, with Chelsea securing the 4-0 win.

Here's our five things that we learned from Chelsea's victory:

1. Ben Chilwell is the left-back we've all been crying out for

A 'Man of the Match' inspired by the young Englishman, it doesn't get much better. Not bad for a first Premier League start. Right from the get-go, Ben was solid at the back when called upon. Even his set piece ability was topnotch. Today's game showed that Ben is capable of defending when needed. However, his end product is second to none, with Chilwell scoring the Blues' first and chipping in an assist for the second.

2. Have the Blues finally found their defensive pair?

In their first few games in all competitions, Frank Lampard has consistently chopped and changed the two centre backs. However, from the looks of the way the game went today, it looks as if Lampard finally has his first two starters. Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma put in a commanding shift. Silva read the game very well and excelled when he was needed. The same can be said for Zouma, who was also defensively sound. As well as that, Kurt even chipped in with a goal to cap off a great game.

In his first Premier League start for the Blues, Ben Chilwell scored his first Chelsea goal.

3. The return of 'Captain America'

With the Blues comfortable that the game was out of Palace's reach, Lampard decided to bring on Christian Pulisic for the final ten minutes or so just to give the youngster some game time. It's clear that if the Blues are to compete on all fronts, then they need all the help they can get. Christian is right at the heart of that, and the American will be looking to push on after his impressive debut season last year.

4. Is Timo Werner a winger?

Throughout the game, it was apparent that Timo was struggling to impress out wide. The German forward wasn't receiving the ball and therefore would operate all over the pitch to try and impose himself somehow. As soon as Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are fully fit, then we may see Werner slot in as the out and out striker where he can really cause havoc for the Premier League defenders.

Is it time for Timo Werner to start as the out and out striker?

5. Does Jorginho deserve some credit?

Forget the fact that the Italian scored two penalties, Jorginho put in a decent shift at the heart of the midfield. Jorginho, like N'Golo Kante, broke up play quite well and was instrumental at times in pushing the Blues forward. In typical Jorginho style, the midfielder was composed on the ball and was always looking up and trying to think of ways in which he can help benefit the team. To cap off a decent performance, Jorginho successfully managed to score two spot-kicks.

Next up for Frank Lampard's side is Southampton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League after the international break.

