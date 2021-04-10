5 Things Learned: Crystal Palace 1-4 Chelsea | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side got back to winning ways in the league with a comfortable win away to Crystal Palace.

The Blues scored two inside the first ten minutes. Goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic got the Blues off to the perfect start.

Midway through the first half, it was 3-0. Kurt Zouma headed in the Blues' third goal. Zouma's finish capped off a brilliant first half.

The Blues bounced back from their defeat to West Brom. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Palace had a glimpse of a comeback when Christian Benteke headed in Palace's only goal. With twelve minutes to go, Christian Pulisic bagged his second to give the Blues all three points.

Here's our five things we learned from Chelsea's win:

1) Kai Havertz showing Chelsea fans what he's capable of

In the game with Crystal Palace, Kai Havertz fulfilled his usual 'false nine' role. His first half performance was nothing short of sensational. The German's determination to exclusively be involved in the Blues' attack was one to be praised. Haverz has struggled throughout the season due to injuries and COVID-19 issues. However, the game with Palace showed what he is capable of. Kai tidly finished Chelsea's first and set up the second. His sheer presence and his first touch capped off a brilliant display up top.

2) Christian Pulisic giving Thomas Tuchel a selection headache

After a brilliant campaign last year, Christian Pulisic has struggled to live up to last season's performances. However, the game with Palace showed that the American international deserves to be in contention for the upcoming games. Christian was sharp from the off and managed to score the Blues' second, in what was a sublime finish. From then on in, Pulisic was instrumental going forward. His bursting runs and threatening stints put 'The Eagles' on the back foot. With games coming thick and fast, Pulisic will certainly be in contention going forward.

Kai Havertz was at the heart of everything good for the Blues. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

3) Mason Mount a catalyst throughout

The England international has unquestionably been the Blues' best player this season. The game with Palace showed why he has been Chelsea's player of the season. Most of the Blues' attacks came through Mount, who was right at the heart of everything. His willingness to get a hold of the ball and cause Crystal Palace problems deserves to be applauded. Mount is turning into a real fans favourite and the performance capped off what was has been an inspirational season.

4) Jorginho thoroughly deserves the plaudits with his shift against Palace

Particularly in the first half, Jorginho was performing well in the heart of the Blues' midfield. Under Tuchel, we've seen both Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho feature regularly. The Italy international was composed as ever throughout the game. He did well to close the gaps, and keep the Palace frontline at bay. Jorginho has had his critics in recent times. With that being said, Jorginho deserves to be praised with his shift against 'The Eagles.'

The performance was arguably the best under Tuchel. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

5) The best performance under Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea scored four goals for the first time under Thomas Tuchel. The majority of the Blues' games under Tuchel has been conservative, with Chelsea holding on to a one or two nil lead. In the showdown with Crystal Palace, the Blues were sharp right from the off. The side managed to bag a couple of earlier goals, but their intensity and desire did not stop there. Tuchel's men deserve a lot of credit with the way the played throughout the entire game.

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is Porto in the Champions League.

