5 Things Learned: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea started off the 2021/22 Premier League campaign with a 3-0 home win over Crystal Palace.

Right from the off, Chelsea were dominant and controlled proceedings. Midway through the first half, Marcos Alonso scored an excellent free-kick to give Chelsea the lead. Five minutes before halftime, Christian Pulisic doubled the Blues' lead.

In the second half, Trevoh Chalobah scored a beauty on his Premier League debut to ensure all three points for the Blues.

Marcos Alonso scored Chelsea's first league goal of the season.

Here's our five things we learned from Chelsea's victory:

1) Jorginho and Kovacic impressed in midfield

Ahead of the game with Crystal Palace, Thomas Tuchel confirmed in his press conference that N'Golo Kante was a major doubt to play against Viera's Palace. Therefore, Tuchel opted to start both Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho in midfield. From minute one, the pair were a real threat in the heart of the pitch. Jorginho was able to quickly control the play and cause real problems for Palace's backline. As for Kovacic, his bursting runs caused havoc for Crystal Palace throughout the game in what was an impressive display from the pair.

2) Trevoh Chalobah has to stay

At the age of 22, it's the age where a player must kick on in their career. This year could be a big year for Trevoh Chalobah. In pre-season, the youngster was one of Chelsea's stand out players. He was rewarded in midweek with a first senior start against Villarreal in the Super Cup. After a brilliant performance, Chalobah made his Premier League debut against Palace. From the get-go, Trevoh was calm and composed at the back. His willingness to provide cover for his teammates was sensational. To cap it all off, the youngster scored a sensational goal from centre back. There have been talks of potentially signing another centre back. However, Chalobah has proved that there is no need to splash a lot of money on another defender.

From the first whistle to the very last whistle, the Blues were in cruise control.

3) Marcos Alonso has made a statement to Thomas Tuchel

During the pre-match press conference, Tuchel confirmed that it was unlikely that the players who featured in the Euros final would not start against Crystal Palace. Therefore, Tuchel handed Marcos Alonso a start. In the first half, the Spaniard was a real threat down the left-hand side. Everything good that came from Chelsea in the first half came from Marcos Alonso. The Blues were quick to spread the play and bring Alonso into the game. Going forward, he caused havoc. Midway through the first half, Alonso scored a brilliant free-kick to put the Blues ahead. From then on in, Marcos's presence down the left was known.

4) Timo Werner will thrive off of Romelu Lukaku

In the game with Villarreal, Kai Havertz played the full 120 minutes. Thomas Tuchel started Timo Werner, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic up top. Timo led the line and it was clear that he'd benefit from playing as an out and out winger. Despite not scoring, Timo's runs were sensational and was able to easily break through the Palace backline. When Romelu Lukaku is fit and ready to start, Timo will likely play along the left-hand side and cause problems for the opposition full-backs.

Trevoh Chalobah impressed once again.

5) To win on the opening day was vital

Heading into the new Premier League season, the Blues were handed a favourable home clash with Crystal Palace. With the likes of Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham to come, it was vital that Chelsea started the new campaign with a win. It's fair to say that Tuchel's men were well worth the win. From minute one, the Blues were dominant and assured throughout the entirety of the showdown. The win against Palace will certainly give the side a lot of confidence heading into the tougher games.

