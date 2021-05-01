5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-0 Fulham | Premier League

A double from Kai Havertz saw the Blues go six points clear ahead of West Ham in their hunt for a Champions League finish.

In the first half, Mason Mount's delicate through ball allowed Kai Havertz to net his first goal of the game.

In the final forty-five, the Blues were in control of proceedings thanks to Kai Havertz netting his fourth league goal of the season.

The Blues are now two points behind third-placed Leicester. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's win:



1) Kai Havertz has given Thomas Tuchel a selection headache

In the showdown with Scott Parker's Fulham, Tuchel opted to start Kai Havertz as a false nine. From minute one, it's fair to say that the German international was Chelsea's brightest spark going forward. Kai was a real catalyst as soon as he got hold of the ball. His efforts were rewarded in the first half when he netted past Areola. After scoring, he was pivotal in breaking Fulham's defence with his link-up play. In the second half, he was just as vital, scoring his second of the game in what was a formidable performance from the German. Going into the game with Real Madrid, Tuchel may opt to give Havertz a shot.

2) Mason Mount dazzling yet again for the Blues

Without a shadow of a doubt, Mason Mount has been Chelsea's best player this season. His effort and contribution to the team have been second to none. Against Parker's Fulham, Mount was key in the Blues' solid performance. Under Tuchel, Mount started alongside Billy Gilmour at the heart of Chelsea's midfield. From the first whistle, Mount was eager to get forward and provide support for the frontline. For Chelsea's first goal, Mount played through a beautiful through ball to Kai who slotted the ball home. Following the goal, Mount was still dominant across the pitch as he put in yet another inspiring performance.

With Real to come, Kai Havertz has given Tuchel a real selection headache (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

3) The frontline looked sharp throughout the game

In the fixture with Fulham, Thomas Tuchel started Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner. When the Blues were on the front foot, the attacking frontline was sharp in their approach and managed to cause Fulham a lot of problems. In particular, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz linked up well in the first half as the pair caused havoc for Scott Parker's men. With Kai scoring twice, Timo was also involved in a lot of the movement up top for the Blues.

4) The perfect result with the chasing pack still yet to play

With Leicester dropping points away to Southampton, Chelsea had the perfect opportunity to put the pressure on Leicester. However, the chasing pack are still yet to play. With the Blues now six points ahead of West Ham, for now, this is the perfect breathing space Tuchel's side need as they attempt to earn themselves Champions League football once again. Chelsea has a difficult run-in going into the final few games of the season. Therefore, the win over Fulham was much needed.

Mason Mount put in yet another brilliant performance for the Blues. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

5) With Real to come, this is the momentum Tuchel's side needed

With Real Madrid visiting the Blues in their next game, it was a must that Tuchel's side picked up all three points against Scott Parker's Fulham. When it comes to momentum, Chelsea's confidence will be through the roof after picking up three points against Fulham. Since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, the Blues have looked sharp and well organised at the back. In the win over Fulham, Chelsea was consistent in keeping Fulham at bay.

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is Real Madrid in the Champions League semi finals.



