5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-1 FC Krasnodar | Champions League

Chelsea's 2020/21 Champions League Group Stage ended with a draw against Russian side FC Krasnodar.

In a very dull first half, the Russian side took the lead. A well-worked move saw ex Newcastle midfielder Remy Cabella give Krasnodar the lead.

Their lead did not last long. Four minutes later, Tammy Abraham's smart turn in the box saw the forward earn his side a penalty. Italian international Jorginho stepped up to draw level.

Jorginho cooly scored Chelsea's leveler. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

The second half saw both sides create very few chances. Midway through the second half, Kai Havertz had the chance to score with his last touch but failed to beat the keeper.

After that, the Blues had half chances and ended up earning a point. With that being said, Chelsea had already secured top spot in the Champions League.

Here's our five things we learned from Chelsea's draw:

------------

1. Billy Gilmour dazzling in midfield

Frank Lampard has been very cautious in bringing in the young Scot back into the first team. The 19-year-old made his first start of the season in the clash with Krasnodar. Throughout the game, Billy was commanding and sharp on the ball. It was as if he never left. Gilmour will be a key asset in Chelsea's midfield come the busy festive period. He was a real catalyst when with the ball and was thoroughly positive in his play.

2. Give Kai Havertz time

Since returning from COVID-19, it's fair to say that the German international has really failed to make an impact. With that being said, it's going to take some time for Havertz to settle in properly since his big-money move from Bayer Leverkusen. The midfielder showed glimpses of his quality but struggled to take the game by the scruff of the neck in the final third. There's no doubt that Havertz has a lot of potential, and it'll only be a matter of time before his quality shines through.

Billy Gilmour was outstanding in Chelsea's midfield. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

3. Tino Anjorin set to feature in more games for Frank's side

19-year-old Tino Anjorin made his first Champions League start in the clash with Krasnodar. Eventually, the winger was substituted but put in a real solid shift in for the Blues. It took a while for Anjorin to get into the game, but in the second half, the youngster showed the Blues faithful what he was capable of. Tino had some fine touches in the opposing penalty box and proved that he is one for the future but still obviously needs more game time.

4. Possible opponents for Chelsea in the Round of 16

With one half of the Group Stage concluding, Frank Lampard may have his eye on some of the teams he may come up against in the knockout phase. With the Blues finishing top, that means Chelsea will play a side who finished second in their respective groups. With the way, things played out so far, Chelsea could face either Lazio or Barcelona, with various other teams still yet to play. Arguably, the team to beat is Bayern Munich, other than that, Chelsea are serious contenders in this season's Champions League.

Frank Lampard will be pleased knowing his side finished top of the pile in (Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas - Pool/Getty Images)

5. A chance for non-regular players to get some minutes in ahead of the busy month

Although it wasn't the finest of performances from the Blues, the game was still an opportunity for several players to get minutes under their belts ahead of constant upcoming games in the Christmas period. The likes of Jorginho, Rudiger, Gilmour, Kovacic and Abraham may all be vital this month. Therefore, it is important to stay match fit and be ready for action when given the call up.

---------

Next up for Frank Lampard's side is Everton in the Premier League.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube