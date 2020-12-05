5 Things Learned: Chelsea 3-1 Leeds United | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side return to the top of the table after picking up all three points in the Premier League showdown with Leeds.

The first half saw Leeds United took an early lead. Kalvin Phillips' through ball allowed former Chelsea forward Patrick Bamford to tap the ball into an empty after the Englishman took the ball past keeper Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea responded with a fair few chances of their own and were rewarded in the twenty-seventh minute. Reece James' exquisite ball found the feet of Olivier Giroud to score his first Premier League goal of the season.

The Blues return to the top of table after a big win against Leeds United. (Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas - Pool/Getty Images)

In the second half, the Blues were on the front foot and were pushing for a second. On the 61st minute, Kurt Zouma headed in Chelsea's second after a brilliant corner from Mason Mount.

With seconds to go, Chelsea sealed the victory. Timo Werner set up Christian Pulisic to get his first league goal of the season and secure all three points.

Here's our five things that we learned from Chelsea's win:

1. Olivier Giroud continues his good run of form

After his heroics in midweek, Frank Lampard rewarded Frenchman Olivier Giroud with his Premier League start of the season. From the off, Giroud looked sharp. Eventually, the French forward picked up his first league goal of the season. His predatory instincts found him free in the box to tap home the equaliser. Throughout the rest of the game, Giroud had chances to wrap up the game for the Blues but failed to capitalise.

2. The rise of Reece James continues

The young forward was arguably one of Chelsea's standout players in the game with Leeds. Going forward, James was constantly threatening the Leeds backline with his pinpoint crosses. Reece picked up an assist for Olivier Giroud in what was a sensational cross. For the rest of the game, Reece was a catalyst in the Blues' backline. Every time the fullback was called upon, he would do his job well and would get the Blues out of danger whenever Leeds had their moments.

Olivier Giroud's fine form continues. (Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas - Pool/Getty Images)

3. The Blues should have killed the game off earlier

It's fair to say that it was a convincing win for Chelsea, but on any other day, the Blues could have regretted missing several chances. Illan Meslier impressed at the Bridge with the Leeds keeper saving Leeds' skin at times, pulling off several saves. Towards the end of the second half, Leeds were pushing for an equaliser, before Chelsea sealed all three points. Had Leeds taken their chances, it could have been one point picked up rather than three.

4. Mason Mount a standout once again

It took a while for Mason to get into the game after the youngster was named on the bench in the Champions League clash with Sevilla. With that being said, it did not take long for Mount to eventually become an influential player on the pitch. The midfielder was all over the pitch, trying to stamp his authority on the game. His key passes helped break down the Leeds backline. Ultimately, his hard work was rewarded as the Englishman bagged an assist for Kurt Zouma.

Mason Mount deserves all the plaudits after yet another dazzling performance. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

5. Did Mateo Kovacic deserve to start?

Kai Havertz made his first Premier League start since returning from COVID-19. However, the German international failed to take the game by the scruff of the neck. Kai was dispossessed a couple of times in the game and really failed to make an impact. It was clear that Havertz was off the pace. Lampard brought on Mateo in the second half for the German international and right away, Mateo was involved in the Blues' forward with his immense dribbling.

Next up for Frank Lampard's side is Krasnodar in the Champions League.

