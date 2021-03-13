5 Things Learned: Leeds United 0-0 Chelsea | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's men played out a frustrating 0-0 draw away to Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United.

In the first half, chances were limited for both sides. Diego Llorente hit his own post, which nearly gave the Blues an early lead.

Moments later, Tyler Roberts forced a good save from Edouard Mendy as his chipped shot was tipped onto the post by the Senegalese keeper.

The Blues are now three points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The second half saw Chelsea dominate on the ball, but they really struggled to test the Leeds United keeper.

Here's our five things we learned from Chelsea's draw:

1) Tuchel got it wrong in the clash with Leeds

Going into the game with Bielsa's men, many Blues fan were shocked to see the involvement of a few Chelsea players. In the first half, it looked like the Blues were playing a back four for the first time under Tuchel. Throughout the first forty-five, Chelsea were a bit stale going forward and rarely threatened. Even in the second half, it took a while before the manager opted to change the way the side would be set up.

2) Does Hakim Ziyech struggle to get in the team for the rest of the season?

Hakim Ziyech was one of the surprising inclusions in the showdown with Leeds. The Morroco international failed to get involved in the game. Whenever the Blues looked threatening going forward, Hakim was rarely a catalyst in inspiring to get the team into the final third. Throughout the majority of the season, Ziyech has really struggled to nail down a regular spot under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.

Hakim Ziyech was underwhelming once again. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

3) Kai Havertz a bright spark at false nine

After his performance against Everton, Kai Havertz was rewarded with a start against Leeds. Whenever the Blues got forward, Havertz was very influential in getting his fellow attackers forward. Kai's hold up play was exceptional once again. The German was also very unfortunate not to score himself. With games coming thick and fast, Kai will undoubtedly be called upon a lot more going forward for the Tuchel's side.

4) Chelsea wasteful in the final third once again

Even though many were surprised to see the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic start, the attack was still enough to cause Leeds a lot of problems. Unfortunately, that wasn't to be. Tuchel's side was slow going forward and rarely caused the Leeds keeper problems throughout the game. Chelsea have improved defensively under the new manager, but have really struggled for goals in recent times.

Chelsea struggled to convert their chances in the fi (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

5) N'Golo Kante influential in midfield

A lot of the Chelsea faithful have mixed opinions on N'Golo Kante's performances this season. With that being said, under Tuchel, the Frenchman has been a bright spark at the heart of the midfield. Kante was quick to react to any danger throughout the game and managed to get his team going forward. With Atletico in midweek, it is a must that Kante starts due to his sheer presence on the pitch.

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube