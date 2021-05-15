5 Things Learned: Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City | Emirates FA Cup

A Youri Tielemans goal was enough to separate the two sides as Leicester beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Throughout the first half, Chelsea controlled the ball but failed to convert their chances.

In the second half, Tielemans scored from outside the box to give Leicester City the victory in the cup final.

The Blues simply did not do enough to get back into the game.

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's defeat:



1) Reece James was wasted at centre-back

In the cup final showdown with Leicester, Thomas Tuchel opted to play Reece James as a right centre back, with Cesar Azpilicueta playing wing-back. Personally, the decision to play James at centre back was poor. It is fair to say that James does his best work as a wing-back. His ability to deliver in the final third is exceptional. Azpilicueta looked off the pace in the final third, with James not having much to do as a centre back.

2) The Blues lacked intensity going forward

Despite the Blues having the majority of the ball in the first half, Chelsea just could not create much going forward. Tuchel opted to start Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount and Timo Werner up top. Regretfully, the trio failed to take the game by the scruff of the neck. As soon as Tuchel brought on the likes of Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic, there was a bit more intensity going forward but still failed to test Leicester's backline.

There were chances, but the Blues failed to convert.

3) As soon as Leicester sat back, Chelsea had no answers

In the clash with Leicester, the foxes went 1-0 up. As soon as Rodgers' side went a goal up, the game plan was to sit back and defend deep. Throughout the last few years, Chelsea has always struggled to break through teams who would sit back and defend deep. From the goal, there was no plan b in an attempt to draw the game level and force extra time. Even when the Blues got the ball into the box, Leicester's backline defended deep and kept the Blues at bay.

4) The upcoming league games are a must-win for Chelsea

In Chelsea's final two games of the season, they host Leicester City and play away to Aston Villa. With Leicester picking up the FA Cup trophy against Tuchel's side, the game with Leicester and Villa are important. The Blues have to pick up all three points in both games. There is still a chance that Chelsea could miss out on the top four so it is essential that the Blues pick up the winning feeling again and retain their place in the Champions League.

The focus now turns to Tuesday when the pair meet again.

5) Thomas Tuchel deserves some stick for his management

As soon as Tielemans netted the foxes ahead, it was time to switch up the system. However, that was the time for Tuchel to switch up the system and bring on attacking players. Hakim Ziyech failed to get into the game and should have been taken off earlier. The decision to bring on Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi was too late. If Tuchel brought the pair on earlier, there was a chance that the pair can get into the game a lot sooner.

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is Leicester City, again, this time in the Premier League.



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube