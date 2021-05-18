5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea picked up all three points at home to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City in what was a must-win game.

In the first half, Chelsea huffed and puffed, but could not find the back of the net. The second half saw the Blues take the lead through Antonio Rudiger.

Midway through the second half, Timo Werner earned Chelsea a penalty which was converted by Jorginho. Late on, Kelechi Iheanacho pulled a goal back for Leicester.

Goals from Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho earned all three points for Chelsea. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's win:



1) The fans played a key role throughout the game

On the 17th of May, the Government announced that a selection of fans is able to attend live football games. At the Bridge, the games against Leicester was watched by 10,000 fans. Right from minute one, it was clear that the fans were dearly missed. Every time the Blues were on the front foot, the fans would always give them that extra confidence boost they need. The "twelfth man" really benefitted Chelsea in what was a big performance from Tuchel's side.

2) Mason Mount showing why he was 'POTY'

Before the game with Leicester, Mason Mount was awarded the 'player of the season by the club. Throughout the season, Mount has been nothing short of spectacular. In the showdown with Leicester, Mason was at the heart of everything good for Chelsea. When the Blues were trying to break through that Leicester backline, Mount was the player to get Tuchel's side going again and injecting that fear into Leciester's defence. It was refreshing to see Mount play with such confidence in what was a brilliant display.

Thuchel's side were dealt a huge blow when N'Golo Kante was forced off. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

3) Champions League hopes still alive

Going into the game against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester, the Blues had to win to keep their top-four dreams alive. With Liverpool hot on their heels, Chelsea desperately needed all three points. Goals from Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho ensured that the Blues picked up the vital win. Chelsea's final game of the season is away to Aston Villa. With Villa allowing fans back into the stadium, Tuchel's side has some serious pressure on their hands to try and get the job done.

4) N'Golo Kante's injury is concerning

With two crucial games left of the season, it is vital that Tuchel's side don't get any more injuries. Unfortunately, midway through the first half, N'Golo Kante was subbed off due to a knock. The only positive outlook is that the French international could walk off without support from the staff. However, with Villa and Manchester City to come, it is vital that the Blues have Kante fully fit. For the rest of the game, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho were a bit underwhelming. For Kovacic, it was natural as the Croatian is only coming back from an injury.

The game with Aston Villa is also a must-win for Chelsea.

5) Antonio Rudiger a catalyst throughout

In the first half against Leicester, the Blues were in cruise control. However, they failed to take their chances and put the game to bed. Early in the second half, Rudiger netted Chelsea's first goal. The goal seemed to give some urgency to the Chelsea team. From then on, Rudiger was one of the players who got both the team and the fans going. His commitment and determination to earn all three points were second to none throughout the whole game.

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is Aston Villa in the Premier League.



