5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City | Premier League

Chelsea's poor home form continues after picking up a point against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City.

Leicester took the lead within six minutes of the first half thanks to a goal from James Maddison

Just after the midway point of the first half, Marcos Alonso's thunderous strike drew Chelsea level.

The Blues will be looking to improve their home form next season. IMAGO / Focus Images

In the early stages of the second half, Hakim Ziyech tested the Leicester goal with a few tame strikes.

Chelsea continued to pile on the pressure, with Antonio Rudiger forcing Kasper Schmeichel into a good save.

In the end, the side failed net again in what was a disappointing display from Tuchel's men.

Here are five things Absolute Chelsea learned from Chelsea's draw:

1) Chelsea's priority has to be the defence in the summer

With Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger set to leave, Thomas Tuchel will be assessing his options at the back next season. On top of that, Marcos Alonso could be another defender set to depart ways in the summer. On top of Chelsea's list is Sevilla's Jules Kounde. Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly is another on the Blues' list. Therefore, it is crucial that the club address the defensive issues early on heading into the new season.

2) Romelu Lukaku's future needs to be resolved as soon as possible

It's fair to say that Romelu Lukaku has endured a torrid time since returning to the club for the second time. Despite picking up form in recent weeks, the Belgium international has disappointed the Blues faithful this season. Many thought that the forward would be the final piece of the puzzle. Unfortunately, it hasn't quite worked out. There are whispers that the forward may be looking to leave in the summer. As soon as the season is finished, Tuchel needs to figure out whether or not the forward will be in his plans ahead of the new season. If the club can get the best out of Lukaku, then they have a real star on their hands.

Tuchel's side will be looking to pick up all three points on the final game of the season. IMAGO / Focus Images

3) The club needs serious backing in the summer

With Todd Boehly set to become the new owner of Chelsea, the club will have to make a real statement of intent right from the get-go. The Blues have been so far behind both Manchester City and Liverpool in the second half of the campaign. It will evidently take some doing to do so. There needs to be a big clear out in the summer window, as well as recruiting efficiently. If the club are to seriously compete on all fronts next season, then financial backing is desperately needed.

4) The importance of improving the home record next season

This season, Thomas Tuchel's side will fail to pick up 40 points at home in the Premier League campaign. Currently, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool leads the way with the most points picked up at home this season, with 46 points. Chelsea's home record this season has been abysmal. There have been times where the Blues dominate proceedings yet fail to come away with all three points and only manage to scrape a draw, or even suffer a defeat. If the side has aspirations of competing for the league next season, their home record needs a big improvement.

This summer could be a big period for the club. IMAGO / Sportimage

5) Thiago Silva's experience could pay dividends next season

With experienced players due to depart in the summer, it is likely that Thiago Silva will be one of the most experienced members of the club. Thomas Tuchel will be aiming to bring in young players to develop his squad and add extra quality. Therefore, the Brazilian defender will need to help guide the youngsters and help improve their careers. On and off the pitch, it is evident that Silva has a real passion to succeed and help the club in what has been a great spell at the club.

